FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2013 / 3:23 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------------(0845 a.m. India time)------------------
 
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                     15328.3       55.04       0.36
 S&P 500                  1698.67         5.9       0.35
 FTSE                     6565.59       14.06       0.21
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP       466.14        0.47        0.1
                                               
 Nikkei                  14776.18      -22.94      -0.16
 Euro                      1.3484      1.3488           
 Japanese Yen               98.77       98.97           
 U.S. Crude                102.69       -0.34           
 Brent                     109.06       -0.15           
 Gold                     1324.54     1323.09           
 Silver                     21.62       21.67           
 Copper-LME               7270.25       19.25       0.27
 UST 10-YR               98.59375                 2.6626
 UST 30-YR              98.515625                 3.7092
 Updates with the latest figures
 
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Dow snapped five-day losing
streaks on Thursday on positive job market data but gains were
limited as investors worried if Washington lawmakers would pass
bills to avoid a government shutdown and possible U.S. debt
default on time. 
    Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped last
week near a six-year low, the Labor Department said, which could
bode well for employers adding workers to their payrolls. Other
data on housing and consumer prices were less positive signs of
the recovery.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's top share index edged higher on Thursday,
with a rise in metals prices on improving seasonal demand from
China, the world's biggest consumer of industrial metals,
helping mining stocks. 
    The UK mining index rose 0.6 percent, the best
sectoral performer, after copper and zinc rose
more than 1 percent on signs of strengthening confidence in the
Chinese economy. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down in choppy
conditions on Friday morning as the market turned its focus to
the government's growth strategy and tax plans next week, while
strong consumer inflation data had little impact. 
    The Nikkei shed 0.1 percent to 14,792.38 in
mid-morning trade after opening a tad higher. The index is on
track to add 0.2 percent this week.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may struggle to make headway on
Friday, likely hamstrung by worries over a budget impasse in the
United States and ongoing uncertainty about the Federal
Reserve's policy outlook. 
    China will allow banks to price loans based on market-based
benchmark rates and will allow banks to launch certificates of
deposit soon, the central bank said on Thursday. No time frame
was given. 
    On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 0.4
percent at 23,125 points, hovering in the same range for a third
day. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong fell 0.5 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY -  The dollar held onto modest overnight gains in
Asia on Friday but was on track to end the week flat, hampered
by the threat of a historic U.S. debt default hanging in the air
and lack of clarity over when the Federal Reserve will scale
back stimulus. 
    The dollar index last traded at 80.541, having risen
0.3 percent on Thursday thanks in part to a report showing fewer
Americans filed new claims for jobless benefits last week.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday,
reversing some of their recent gains, after new jobless claims
dropped and stock markets edged higher. 
    The bond market had rallied since the Federal Reserve last
week decided to put off unwinding monetary accommodation until
it had more confidence in the sustainability of the recovery.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE -  Gold slipped for a second session on Friday and
was on track for its fifth weekly drop, hit by persistent
uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's stimulus outlook. 
    Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,320.79 an ounce by
0025 GMT, bringing the week's losses to 0.3 percent. The metal
has fallen over 5 percent in as many weeks.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper was steady on Friday but was set
for its second weekly loss in three as worries over U.S. fiscal
policy clouded the outlook for investors.  
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
edged down to $7,229 a tonne by 0105 GMT, from the previous
session when it logged gains of 0.8 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil prices firmed on Thursday in light trading,
despite easing political worries and an improving supply
picture, as traders sought bargains after sharp losses earlier
this month. 
    Despite a strong run toward the end of the session, both
Brent and U.S. crudes are still down over 4 percent in
September. Both have shed nearly $8 from peaks earlier in the
month as fears have faded about conflict in the Middle East.  
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.