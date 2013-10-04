FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 4, 2013 / 3:10 AM / in 4 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------------(0833 a.m. India time)------------------
 
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                    14996.48     -136.66       -0.9
 S&P 500                  1678.66      -15.21       -0.9
 FTSE                     6449.04       11.54       0.18
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP       466.18       -0.72      -0.15
                                               
 Nikkei                  14095.58      -61.67      -0.44
 Euro                      1.3624      1.3617           
 Japanese Yen               97.25       97.24           
 U.S. Crude                103.21        -0.1           
 Brent                      108.9        -0.1           
 Gold                     1314.81     1316.69           
 Silver                     21.53       21.58           
 Copper-LME                  7184          -1      -0.01
 UST 10-YR              98.921875                 2.6246
 UST 30-YR              98.296875                 3.7215
 Updates with the latest figures
 
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dropped on Thursday as investors
worried that a budget stalemate in Congress would become
entangled with much more critical legislation to raise the
federal borrowing limit.
    The standoff between congressional Democrats and Republicans
to pass an emergency funding bill, which has led to a third day
of a partial U.S. government shutdown, continued with little
sign of progress toward a solution.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - The FTSE 100 rose on Thursday, boosted by
heavyweight BP which won a rare legal battle related to its oil
spill in the Gulf of Mexico, but ongoing U.S. government
shutdown uncertainty sapped momentum. 
    Energy firm BP - the UK's fifth biggest company by
market capitalisation - rose 1.1 percent after it won a legal
reprieve in a settlement related to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil
spill, potentially sparing it billions of dollars of extra
costs. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - The Nikkei share average fell to a one-month low on
Friday morning as a lack of progress in the U.S. budget standoff
raised concerns the crisis will drag on until the next important
deadline in mid-October to raise the federal debt ceiling. 
    Investors are focusing on upcoming corporate earnings after
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic stimulus announced
earlier this week failed to provide an additional boost to the
market. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares had their biggest gain in two
weeks on Thursday, lifted by the Macau casino and Chinese
consumer sectors on hopes that stronger Chinese visitor numbers
in the Golden Week holiday will enhance revenue. 
    The Hang Seng Index ended up 1 percent at 23,214.4
points, its biggest daily gain since Sept. 19. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong climbed 1.8 percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The euro started trade in Asia on Friday within
striking distance of its 2013 peak, having pushed higher for a
second session thanks to a flow of encouraging euro zone data at
a time when a U.S. government shutdown is keeping the dollar
pinned at 8-month lows. 
    The common currency last traded at $1.3630 after
stretching as far as $1.3646, a level not seen since early
February when it scaled this year's peak of $1.3711. It has
risen 0.8 percent on the dollar so far this week. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - Short-term U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on
Thursday, as a partial U.S. government shutdown fanned fears
that lawmakers would not raise the debt ceiling before a
mid-October deadline, which could wreak havoc in funding
markets. 
    The shutdown, in its third day, modestly boosted the price
of longer-dated yields, but increases in the yield on one-month
bills, along with rising costs to insure against a U.S. debt
default, showed that concerns about the coming deadline are
growing.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold is set for its worst weekly performance in
three weeks but declines have been kept in check by a partial
U.S. government shutdown that threatens to hurt economic growth,
increasing bullion's safe-haven appeal. 
    The metal's 1.5 percent loss for the week so far was largely
due to a single massive Comex sell order on Tuesday that sent
prices below $1,300 an ounce, but it quickly recovered as the
budget impasse in Washington dragged on.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper drifted on Friday, but was set for
its biggest weekly loss in five weeks as worries about U.S.
fiscal stability tarnished the outlook for demand, while top
consumer China remained on holiday. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
edged down 0.1 percent to $7,182 a tonne by 0122 GMT, adding to
losses from the previous session when it fell 1.2 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - U.S. oil settled lower on Thursday, despite the
threat from a storm brewing in the oil-rich Gulf of Mexico, as
investors worried the U.S. government shutdown could cut energy
demand in the world's largest oil consumer. 
   Oil fell by more than one percent minutes after the market
settled on reports that gunshots were fired outside the U.S.
Capitol. 
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
