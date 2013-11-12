FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 12, 2013 / 2:31 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged up on Monday, lifting the Dow
to another record closing high in light volume on Veterans Day,
while investors turned their focus to how soon the Federal
Reserve may begin reducing stimulus. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 21.32
points, or 0.14 percent, to 15,783.10, a record closing high.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added just 1.28 points,
or 0.07 percent, to finish at 1,771.89. The Nasdaq Composite
Index inched up only 0.56 of a point, or 0.01 percent,
to close at 3,919.79.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON -  Britain's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, boosted
by signs of a strengthening global economy and major deals for
pharma group Shire and telecoms group BT. 
    The FTSE 100 closed up 19.95 points, or 0.3 percent
higher, at 6,728.37 points, inching closer to a five-month high
of 6,819 hit last week. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up
0.14 percent at 14,289.87 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix 
 gained 0.02 percent to 1,185.87. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG -HK's Hang Seng Index to open down 0.1 pct.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The euro clung onto modest gains early in Asia on
Tuesday after a lacklustre overnight session that saw investors
trim bearish positions in the common currency following a heavy
selloff last week. 
    Traders said an absence of fresh drivers had prompted the
market to lock in profits, a move that helped the euro drift up
to $1.3405 from Monday's low of $1.3345, pulling away
from a two-month trough of $1.3295 plumbed Thursday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK -  U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday after
stronger-than-forecast October job growth revised expectations
about how soon the Federal Reserve could start to scale back its
bond-purchase programme aimed at stimulating the economy. 
    Ten-year benchmark note prices slid 1-10/32,
while yields shot up to 2.75 percent from 2.60 percent on the
outlook that the Fed could trim bond purchases sooner than March
2014. 
   For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold was stuck below $1,300 on Tuesday, trading
near a 3-1/2 week trough as investors fretted over the timing of
the Fed's stimulus tapering and as physical demand was not
strong enough to provide a floor to prices.  
     Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,281.56 an ounce by
0026 GMT. It has been trading below $1,300 since Friday and has
fallen about 3 percent in the last four sessions.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Tuesday from one-week
highs hit the session before, as traders showed caution ahead of
expected major policy announcements from top consumer China. 
     Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
sagged by 0.40 percent to $7,144.25 a tonne by 0123 GMT, from
the previous session when it finished little-changed having
struck its loftiest in a week at $7,206.75. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices rose more than $1 per
barrel on Monday after Iran and six world powers fell short of
reaching a deal on Tehran's nuclear programme.
    Brent settled $1.28 per barrel higher at $106.40, after
trading as high as $106.47. On Friday, Brent hit a four-month
low, then rebounded to close the day up $1.66 but posted a
fourth straight week of decline. 
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.