FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 18, 2013 / 3:10 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 hit new highs on Friday
for a sixth straight week of gains, as investors continued to
take cues from Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen, who
told a Senate Committee it was too early to end the central
bank's stimulus.
    Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp led the blue chip Dow
index higher. They rose 2.2 percent to $95.27 a day after Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc  disclosed a
new $3.45 billion stake in the second-largest U.S. company by
market value, behind only Apple Inc .  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's top shares rose on Friday, bolstered by
the prospect of continued U.S. monetary stimulus and technical
support, with energy stocks and miners posting the biggest
gains.
    London's blue chip index gained 27.31 points, or 0.4
percent, to 6,693.44, after the Federal Reserve's
chairman-designate Janet Yellen defended the bank's quantitative
easing programme (QE), dispelling concerns about an early
reduction of the asset purchases.. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei rose slightly to hold at six-month
highs on Monday morning as investors scooped up financial shares
after recent strong results, though recent outperformers like
Toyota Motor Corp took a breather.
    The Nikkei was up 0.4 percent at 15,224.04 after
hitting a six-month high of 15,253.24 earlier in the session.
    The benchmark, which has held at six-month highs in the past
few sessions, ramped up 7.7 percent last week to mark its best
weekly rise in four years.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong touched a
six-month high early on Monday, led by non-banking financial and
consumer counters after Beijing promised the most sweeping
economic and social reforms in nearly three decades.
    At 0151 GMT, the China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 3.8 percent at 11,109.5
points, its highest since May 22. The MSCI China was
up 3 percent and the Hang Seng Index up 2.2 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - Major currencies got off to a subdued start in Asia
on Monday after an uneventful weekend, with the yen pinned near
a four-year trough on the euro as investors preferred to use the
low yielding currency to fund riskier trades.
    Data on Friday showed currency speculators turned even more
negative on the yen in the week ended Nov. 12, having held net
short positions in the Japanese currency since late October.
  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed on
Friday after the fading of a rally sparked by Federal Reserve
Chair nominee Janet Yellen, who said the U.S. central bank will
likely cling to its stimulative monetary policy.
    Safe-haven demand for government debt also suffered as major
Wall Street stock indexes hit intraday record highs a day after
Yellen's testimony at a Senate panel hearing on her nomination.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold snapped a three-day winning streak on
Monday but prices continued to hold near the $1,300 level amid
hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would stick to its easy monetary
policy, burnishing the metal's appeal as a hedge against
inflation.
    Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,287.55 an ounce by
0027 GMT. Prices rose nearly 2 percent in the past three
sessions, underpinned by expectations that the nominee to lead
the U.S. Fed, Janet Yellen, would continue the bank's $85
billion monthly bond purchases in that role.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - Copper prices edged lower on Monday after top
consumer China unveiled weighty reform measures that offered
little immediate support to demand for the metal.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3
slipped 0.2 percent to $6,996 a tonne by 0114 GMT, from the
previous session when it finished little changed. Copper prices
have lost more than 3 percent in the past two weeks. 
   For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil rose slightly on Friday in choppy trade as
markets weighed Libyan supply outages and supportive comments
from the Fed chair nominee against reports that a deal with Iran
may be near on its nuclear program.
    Both Brent and U.S. oil prices fell earlier on the reports
that a senior U.S. official said a deal with Iran on its nuclear
program was "quite possible" next week when world powers meet in
Geneva. 
   For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.