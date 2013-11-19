FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 19, 2013

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended lower on Monday
while the Dow failed to close above its milestone level of
16,000 as stocks sold off late in the session following Carl
Icahn's cautious comments on the equities market.
    The Dow and the S&P 500 retreated from record levels with
less than an hour to go in Monday's session. The Nasdaq, which
had been down slightly for most of the day, fell 1.1 percent to
a session low.
    Speaking at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit,
Icahn said he is "very cautious" on the stock market, saying he
could see a "big drop" because earnings at many companies are
fuelled more by low borrowing costs rather than the strength of
management.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's top equity index rose slightly on Monday,
lifted by a rally in Aberdeen Asset Management and
ambitious economic reform plans in China, a key export market
for some UK blue chips.
    Shares in Aberdeen jumped 14.7 percent, the biggest daily
gain in five years, after it bought SWIP, Lloyds Banking Group's
 fund management arm, creating Europe's No. 1 listed
standalone fund manager.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average stepped back from
six-month highs on Tuesday morning, with a bounce in the yen
denting exporters while financials retreated after their recent
earnings-led rally.
    The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 15,082.35 in
mid-morning trade, moving away from 15,273.61 hit on the
previous day, the highest since May 23 when it reached a 5-1/2
year high of 15,942.60.
    The broader Topix shed 0.5 percent to 1,236.06..
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open up 0.7
percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    TOKYO - The dollar was kept in check in early Asian trade on
Tuesday, reflecting expectations that the Federal Reserve will
keep its easy policy stance and on sharpened appetite for risk
following Beijing's announcement of sweeping reforms.
    The greenback kept some distance from Monday's 12-day low
against a basket of currencies, however, following a drop in
Wall Street shares from record highs late Monday and optimistic
comments on the U.S. economy from Fed officials. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday on
expectations the Federal Reserve will continue its bond-buying
program under new head Janet Yellen, though comments from
another Fed speaker underscored the crossroads facing the
central bank.
    Investors also shied away from riskier assets as the session
wore on after activist investor Carl Icahn told Reuters he is
"very cautious" on equities and that the market could easily
have a "big drop." 
    Markets see current Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen as dovish.
She is expected to take the chairmanship from Ben Bernanke early
next year.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold struggled on Tuesday to shake sharp losses
from the previous session, hurt by stronger equities and fresh
uncertainty over the outlook for U.S. stimulus.
    Spot gold was flat at $1,274.21 an ounce at 0022 GMT,
after dropping 1.2 percent on Monday. 
    Top Federal Reserve officials from opposite sides of the
policy spectrum pointed to improvement in the U.S. economy on
Monday, adding weight to the notion that the central bank is
getting close to reducing the pace of its monthly asset
purchases. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper slid to a three-month low on
Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve officials flagged a
brightening outlook for the world's top economy, fuelling
expectations it may soon curb its commodity-friendly stimulus.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
trading at $6,933.25 a tonne by 0106 GMT. It earlier sunk to its
weakest since Aug. 7 at $6,921 a tonne, extending losses of half
a percent from the previous session.  
   For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - U.S. oil futures fell on Monday, weighed down by
expectations the Federal Reserve could taper its bond buying
program.
    Crude prices fell quickly in early afternoon activity after
William Dudley, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York, said he was "getting more hopeful" on prospects for U.S.
economic recovery.
    In addition, Charles Plosser, president of the Philadelphia
Fed, said improved economic and labour market conditions suggest
the Fed should set a fixed dollar amount on its current
bond-buying program and end the program when that amount is
reached.
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

