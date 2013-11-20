FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Morning Call-Global markets
November 20, 2013 / 2:45 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the Dow and the
S&P 500 retreating further from milestone levels, led by a slide
in Best Buy after a disappointing outlook.
    Trading remained in a tight range with U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke scheduled to speak in Washington at 7 p.m.
EST. Charles Evans, the president of the Chicago Federal Reserve
Bank, said earlier on Tuesday that the central bank may need to
wait until next year, possibly until March, before beginning to
wind down its massive bond-purchase program.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's top share index slipped on Tuesday, hurt
by testing firm Intertek on worries over a slowdown in
its business, though analysts were confident that technical
support would cap any weakness in the broader market.
    Intertek, a company specialising in safety and quality
tests, fell 2.5 percent after saying headwinds experienced in
the first half of the year have continued into the second half.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was flat on Wednesday
morning as recent outperformers including banks and non-life
insurers pulled back, offseting gains in exporters after the
dollar traded above 100 yen.
    The Nikkei was steady at 15,122.05 in mid-morning
trade after gaining as much as 0.5 percent earlier, nearing a
six-month high of 15,273.61 marked on Monday.
    The broader Topix shed 0.5 percent to 1,236.06..
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - A key index of Chinese shares listed in Hong
Kong turned positive for the year on Wednesday, buoyed by
supportive comments from China central bank officials on
financial reforms and stimulus-friendly stance from outgoing
U.S. Federal Reserve chief.
    At 0136 GMT, the China Enterprises Index .HSCE of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 1.5 percent and 0.9 percent
higher for the year after having languished in negative
territory since early March.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - Pressure on the yen showed no signs of letting up
on Wednesday, with the euro climbing to a four-year peak and the
dollar holding onto overnight gains even after more dovish
comments from top Federal Reserve officials.
    But the greenback gave up some ground against the euro and
commodity currencies after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the
U.S. central bank remained committed to maintaining highly
accommodative policies for as long as they are needed. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as
investors pared their bond holdings on weakness in European
bonds and competition from corporate bond supply.
    Treasury yields held in a tight trading range as investors
awaited possible surprises in data on retail sales, consumer
prices and housing starts on Wednesday, which might change the
timing of the Federal Reserve's trimming its bond-purchase
stimulus.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold was trading in a tight range on Wednesday
as investors awaited the release of the minutes of a Federal
Reserve policy meeting later in the session for clues on when
the bank will trim its stimulus.
    A lack of major U.S. economic data and lacklustre physical
demand also prevented investors from taking big positions.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper on Wednesday climbed off
three-month lows touched the session before, with Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reaffirming support for ultra-easy
monetary policy that has been underpinning demand for
commodities.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
climbed 0.66 percent to $7,016.25 a tonne by 0117 GMT from the
previous session when it finished barely changed. 
   For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent futures tumbled by more than $1 a barrel on
Tuesday as talks this week between world powers and Iran could
lead to an easing of sanctions against the oil-rich country.
    The resumption of oil exports from Libya also weighed on
Brent prices.
    U.S. oil futures bounced off a four-month low to finish the
session higher, narrowing the spread between the two benchmarks
by over $1 a barrel in a day of volatile trading.
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
