FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 22, 2013 / 2:40 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The Dow industrials closed above 16,000 for the
first time on Thursday as stocks rebounded from three days of
weakness, after economic data pointed to a slowly improving
labor market and subdued inflation.
    Financial shares led the market to its first day of gains
after three sessions of losses. Although investors remain unsure
about the timing of the Federal Reserve's scaling back of its
$85 billion per month in bond buying, some say the market will
weather the eventual pullback in that stimulus.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's top shares steadied on Thursday after
their recent losses, as solid earnings from the likes of Johnson
Matthey and robust U.S. economic data offset concerns over the
outlook for U.S. monetary policy.
    However, some traders felt there was scope for further falls
in the market, which has been trending lower since late October.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei scaled a six-month peak on Friday,
powered by gains in exporters after the yen slumped to a 4-1/2
month low versus the dollar, while SoftBank Corp jumped after
hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb revealed a $1 billion-plus stake.
    Index heavyweight SoftBank climbed 3.8 percent to a
13-year high after Loeb on Thursday disclosed a $1 billion-plus
stake in the Japanese mobile operator. It was the top-weighted
gainer in the Nikkei and the most traded stock on the main
board.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open up 0.7
percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The yen fell to a fresh four-year low against the
euro early in Asia on Friday, left exposed after promising data
in both Germany and the United States underpinned the single
currency and the U.S. dollar.
    Investors also dumped the Australian dollar after the
country's central bank chief said he was "open-minded" about
intervening to weaken the currency. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose slightly on
Thursday as investors weighed the likelihood of a pullback in
stimulus by the Federal Reserve, while economic data and Fed
speakers sent mixed signals.
    Jobless claims suggested the U.S. jobs market could be
finding firmer ground, but factory activity in the mid-Atlantic
region slowed in November. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold was heading for its sharpest weekly drop in
more than two months as strong U.S. economic data and a possible
early rollback of the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures sent
the metal to its lowest since early July.
    Spot gold was steady at $1,242.71 an ounce by 0016
GMT, after hitting a fresh four and a half month low of
$1,236.29 in the previous session. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - Copper prices were set to close higher for the
first week in three on Friday, buoyed by an improving outlook
for demand and a temporary shortfall in supply after the
shutdown of a Philippine smelter.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
risen 0.33 percent to $7,043 a tonne by 0111 GMT, extending
small gains from the previous session. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude oil jumped $2 to end at its highest
in more than a month on Thursday, fuelled by a sharp run-up in
gasoline and gas oil prices on news of dwindling stocks and
refinery glitches in the United States and Europe.
    Upbeat U.S. economic data helped support prices, while
traders also kept an eye on talks between Western powers and
Iran on hopes of an accord over its nuclear program. New York
gasoline RBc1 jumped 3 percent, leading the complex on news of
fresh refinery outages on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.