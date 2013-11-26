India Morning Call-Global markets

EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow industrials eked out a slim gain on Monday to end at another record high, after the Nasdaq topped 4,000 for the first time in 13 years and then slipped to close below that level. Wal-Mart Stores Inc shares rose 0.8 percent to close at $80.43, off an all-time intraday high of $80.57 after the world's largest retailer said it has chosen its next chief executive. The stock was among the Dow's best performers. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's main share index rose for the first time in a week in thin trade on Monday as travel stocks rallied on expectations that a nuclear deal between oil-rich Iran and six world powers would help cut fuel costs. Airlines IAG and easyJet, and cruise operator Carnival rose between 2 percent and 2.8 percent as crude prices fell after the deal, which will give Iran some relief from crippling sanctions. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese stocks retreated from a 6-month high on Tuesday morning as a pause in the weak yen trend gave investors an opportunity to book gains after the market's recent frenetic rise. The Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent to 15,495.28 in mid-morning trade after climbing 1.5 percent on the previous day to within sight of a 5-1/2-year peak reached in May. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open flat. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro recoiled from a four-year high against the yen on Tuesday and retreated on the dollar as dovish comments from European Central bank officials deflated the high-flying currency. The euro slipped to 137.22 yen from a peak of 137.98, and dipped to $1.3520 from Monday's high of $1.3561. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices inched higher on Monday after housing data proved weaker than expected, with a light economic slate for coming sessions because of the holiday-shortened week. Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes fell for a fifth straight month in October, hitting a 10-month low and adding to signs of cooling in the housing market. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold held onto the previous session's gains on Tuesday as short-covering from four-month lows offset pressure from worries over an early end to U.S. stimulus measures and mixed economic data. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,251.66 an ounce by 0017 GMT. The metal had fallen to its lowest since early July on Monday before gaining 0.7 percent from short covering and options-related buying. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London aluminium hung close to its lowest in four months on Tuesday as historical overhang of inventory built up in the aftermath of the 2008 credit crisis continues to blunt prices. London copper was little changed, having slipped from near two-week highs hit the previous session, underpinned by a shortfall in physical metal. LME aluminium prices traded flat at $1,775.25 a tonne on Tuesday, having dropped to a 4-1/2 month trough of $1,768 a tonne on Monday, which was the lowest since July 5. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent futures held near $111 a barrel on Tuesday as supply concerns crept back, with investors judging the historic deal between Iran and world powers would not result in an immediate increase in shipments from the OPEC member. The deal halts Iran's most sensitive nuclear activity and suspends some sanctions by the West, but caps exports from the country at the current level of about 1 million barrels per day (bpd). That means a fragile supply-demand balance as markets also cope with oil export losses from Libya. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)