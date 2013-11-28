FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 28, 2013 / 3:00 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs on
Wednesday, led by Hewlett-Packard's jump a day after the
personal computer maker's earnings, while the Nasdaq finished at
a 13-year high.
    The tech-heavy Nasdaq got its biggest boost from Apple Inc
, which rose 2.4 percent to $545.96, the stock's highest
level since January. Technology stocks have lagged the broader
market this year, with the S&P information technology sector
index rising almost 21 percent, compared with the S&P
500's 27 percent surge.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index edged up on
Wednesday, supported by a deal over a new German government that
boosted appetite for more risk-sensitive stocks such as banks.
    German parties agreed a coalition deal two months after an
election. While the deal was welcomed by the market, the
reaction was in muted volume, with just 90 percent the 90-day
average volume traded.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average sped to a 6-month high
on Thursday morning, as a slump in the yen jolted exporters
higher on expectations of improved earnings.
    The dollar traded above 102.00 yen for the first time
since May 29 after data showed the number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment aid unexpectedly fell last week.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index extends gains, up
0.7 percent to the highest intra-day level since April 2011.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The yen languished at fresh lows against the euro
and dollar early in Asia on Thursday on track for one of its
worst monthly performance this year, while sterling climbed on
more evidence of a stronger economic recovery at home.
    Commodity bloc currencies, grouping the Australian, New
Zealand and Canadian dollars, also fell heavily against the
greenback after investors latched onto U.S. data showing an
improving jobs market and more cheerful consumers.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices added to losses on
Wednesday after the Treasury sold $29 billion in seven-year
notes to relatively low demand in the government's final sale of
$96 billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week.
    Dealers took the largest allocation of seven-year notes
since June 2012 as both direct and indirect bidders stepped
back, buying their lowest allocations since June and February,
respectively.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold steadied on Thursday after a two-day
decline but looked likely to fall back towards a 4-1/2 month low
after a strong weekly jobs report stirred fears of an early end
to U.S. stimulus.
    Spot gold was unchanged at $1,237.35 an ounce by 0018
GMT, after dropping 0.5 percent on Wednesday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Thursday after
dropping for two straight sessions, but prices were headed for
their biggest monthly loss since June on expectations of
swelling supply into next year and slowing demand growth.
    Trade was expected to be quiet due to a U.S. holiday. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged up by 0.27 percent to $7,039.25 a tonne by 0119 GMT, after
dropping 0.6 percent in the previous session. London copper was
on track to shed 3 percent for November. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures tumbled on Wednesday as a
higher-than-expected build in inventories weighed down prices,
while unrest in Libya propped up Brent.
    U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed
U.S. crude stocks rose for a 10th straight week to 391 million
barrels, their highest for this time of year since records began
in 1982. 
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
