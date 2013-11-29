FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2013 / 3:10 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. markets were closed on Thursday for
Thanksgiving day holiday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Heavyweight miner Rio Tinto helped keep the
FTSE 100 in positive territory on Thursday, offsetting weakness
in house builders after the Bank of England removed a mortgage
support scheme.
    Rio Tinto enjoyed hefty gains in an otherwise
subdued session - adding 6 points on its own to the FTSE 100
 - as investors responded bullishly to the company's new
growth plans.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average was nearly flat on Friday
morning after hitting an almost six-year closing high the
previous day as investors locked in profits from recent gains in
exporters, while shippers outperformed on the back of stronger
freight charges.
    The Nikkei was down 0.04 percent at 15,719.38 in
midmorning trade after soaring 1.8 percent the previous day. The
Nikkei is still within sight of a 5-1/2 year peak of 15,942.60
marked on May 23.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open up 0.3
percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The yen was pinned at a four-year trough against
the euro and a six-month low on the dollar early in Asia on
Friday, having suffered a bruising week as investors used the
low-yielding currency to buy riskier assets.
    The Japanese currency has taken on the status as the funding
currency of choice as the Bank of Japan is committed to
maintaining an ultra-loose monetary policy, part of Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's goal of sustaining growth and conquering
15 years of deflation.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices added to losses on
Wednesday after the Treasury sold $29 billion in seven-year
notes to relatively low demand in the government's final sale of
$96 billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week.
    Dealers took the largest allocation of seven-year notes
since June 2012 as both direct and indirect bidders stepped
back, buying their lowest allocations since June and February,
respectively.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold was headed for its biggest monthly drop
since June as a recovering U.S. economy prompted investors to
shift money to rallying equities, amid bets on an end to easy
central bank money.
    Gold has shed 6 percent for the month and has lost more than
a quarter so far this year, which puts it on track to post its
first annual loss in 13 years.
    Spot gold was unchanged at $1,242.91 an ounce by 0020
GMT, after closing 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, when activity
was relatively thin as U.S. financial markets were shut for the
Thanksgiving holiday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Friday after finishing
unchanged in the previous session, but was on track for its
biggest monthly loss since June as slowing demand growth from
top consumer China dragged on prices.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose
0.28 percent to $7,040 a tonne by 0119 GMT. LME copper has
rebounded from three-month lows of $6,910 hit last week, but
prices are still on track for a nearly 3 percent monthly drop. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    CALGARY - Brent oil fell below $111 per barrel on Thursday,
weighed down by a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude
stockpiles, although Libyan supply disruption kept prices
supported.
    Brent crude fell 46 cents to $110.85 a barrel by
1810 GMT. It is still up nearly 2 percent in November, and
around $8 above its low for the month.
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.