India Morning Call-Global markets

EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. markets were closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving day holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Heavyweight miner Rio Tinto helped keep the FTSE 100 in positive territory on Thursday, offsetting weakness in house builders after the Bank of England removed a mortgage support scheme. Rio Tinto enjoyed hefty gains in an otherwise subdued session - adding 6 points on its own to the FTSE 100 - as investors responded bullishly to the company's new growth plans. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average was nearly flat on Friday morning after hitting an almost six-year closing high the previous day as investors locked in profits from recent gains in exporters, while shippers outperformed on the back of stronger freight charges. The Nikkei was down 0.04 percent at 15,719.38 in midmorning trade after soaring 1.8 percent the previous day. The Nikkei is still within sight of a 5-1/2 year peak of 15,942.60 marked on May 23. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open up 0.3 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen was pinned at a four-year trough against the euro and a six-month low on the dollar early in Asia on Friday, having suffered a bruising week as investors used the low-yielding currency to buy riskier assets. The Japanese currency has taken on the status as the funding currency of choice as the Bank of Japan is committed to maintaining an ultra-loose monetary policy, part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's goal of sustaining growth and conquering 15 years of deflation. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices added to losses on Wednesday after the Treasury sold $29 billion in seven-year notes to relatively low demand in the government's final sale of $96 billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week. Dealers took the largest allocation of seven-year notes since June 2012 as both direct and indirect bidders stepped back, buying their lowest allocations since June and February, respectively. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was headed for its biggest monthly drop since June as a recovering U.S. economy prompted investors to shift money to rallying equities, amid bets on an end to easy central bank money. Gold has shed 6 percent for the month and has lost more than a quarter so far this year, which puts it on track to post its first annual loss in 13 years. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,242.91 an ounce by 0020 GMT, after closing 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, when activity was relatively thin as U.S. financial markets were shut for the Thanksgiving holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Friday after finishing unchanged in the previous session, but was on track for its biggest monthly loss since June as slowing demand growth from top consumer China dragged on prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.28 percent to $7,040 a tonne by 0119 GMT. LME copper has rebounded from three-month lows of $6,910 hit last week, but prices are still on track for a nearly 3 percent monthly drop. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL CALGARY - Brent oil fell below $111 per barrel on Thursday, weighed down by a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude stockpiles, although Libyan supply disruption kept prices supported. Brent crude fell 46 cents to $110.85 a barrel by 1810 GMT. It is still up nearly 2 percent in November, and around $8 above its low for the month. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)