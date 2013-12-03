India Morning Call-Global markets

EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, with investors unable to find new reasons to keep pushing shares higher after eight straight weeks of gains, while the mining sector slid alongside sharp drops in precious metals prices. The major U.S. stock indexes hovered near break-even levels for much of the day after some encouraging economic data limited early losses, but turned lower in the last hour of the trading day. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Weak miners dented Britain's top shares on Monday, tracking copper prices lower as traders bet on more falls for the broader market, while Tesco dropped on analyst downgrades ahead of a trading update later in the week. Miners shed 2 percent, hit by a lower copper price as concerns over swelling supplies overshadowed improved manufacturing data from top metals consumer China. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average scaled 6-1/2 month highs on Tuesday morning after the yen tumbled on speculation the Bank of Japan is looking to add to its massive stimulus efforts to rejuvenate the world's third-biggest economy. The dollar hit a six-month high of 103.13 yen, also bolstered by data showing the U.S. Institute for Supply Management's index of national factory activity rose in November to its best showing since April 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open down 0.6 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen remained on the backfoot early in Asia on Tuesday, having succumbed to further selling pressure on prospects of more stimulus from the Bank of Japan. The dollar hit a six-month high of 103.13 yen, while sterling scaled a five-year peak of 168.79 yen GBPJPY=R after sources at the Bank of Japan said the bank was looking at plans to expand its already massive stimulus program. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Monday as investors took a cautious stance ahead of a heavy week of data, culminating in Friday's key November employment report, which will be scoured for signals about the Federal Reserve's future decisions. Stronger-than-expected manufacturing in the United States and abroad spurred selling in U.S. government debt as some traders reconsidered how soon the U.S. central bank might dial back its bond purchases, currently at $85 billion a month, if the economy grows further, albeit at a sub-par pace. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold traded near a five-month low on Tuesday as strong U.S. data stoked fears of an early end to the Federal Reserve's stimulus, and the metal looked vulnerable to further falls as more data is due this week. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,222.56 an ounce by 0030 GMT, after dropping 2.6 percent in the previous session - its biggest one-day fall in two months. It fell to $1,217.39 on Monday, its lowest since early July. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was stuck close to its lowest in nearly two weeks on Tuesday after surprisingly robust U.S. factory data bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve could trim its commodity-friendly stimulus before year-end. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $6,980.50 a tonne by 0114 GMT. It shed 1.1 percent the session before. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rose to a 10-week high on Monday, supported by strong manufacturing data from China and the United States, and concerns about supplies of Russian crude. Market participants are closely watching comments from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries as members gathered in Vienna for the producer group's meeting later this week, where officials are expected to leave their supply limits unchanged for the first half of 2014. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)