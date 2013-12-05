India Morning Call-Global markets

EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 finished lower for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday after investors found few reasons to make big moves, with uncertainty remaining over when the Federal Reserve will start to slow its stimulus. Stocks fell for much of the session, but edged closer to break-even levels in the last hour of trading. Still, the losses were broad, with eight of the 10 S&P 500 sector indexes ending lower for the day on concerns that the market's recent rally to record levels was not justified. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 slipped to seven-week lows on Wednesday, weighed down by a surprise warning from Standard Chartered that it could be headed for its first drop in profits in a decade. Shares in the Asia-focused bank fell 6.5 percent, hitting 16-month lows in volumes more than 4-1/2 times their 90-day daily average after it said overall results will be hit by losses in Korea. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei fell on Thursday, adding to the previous session's worst one-day drop in six weeks, as investors stayed cautious ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs report that may give more clues as to when the Federal Reserve will reduce its stimulus. The Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent to 15,344.62, dipping further from Tuesday's six-year closing high. The index shed 2.2 percent in the previous session, despite the fact that the Bank of Japan put 20.8 billion yen ($203 million) into exchange-traded funds to support the market. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open down 0.4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen held off a five-year trough on the euro and a six-month low versus the dollar on Thursday following a whippy session overnight that lacked conviction as key event risks including U.S. jobs data loomed. The dollar bought 102.39 yen, having earlier this week risen as high as 103.38, while the euro traded at 139.06 , not far from a five-year peak of 140.03 scaled on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slumped on Wednesday as robust data on private-sector jobs and new home sales supported expectations that the Federal Reserve would be encouraged to pare its stimulative bond purchases sooner than expected. The price decline pushed benchmark yields to their highest level since mid-September. Short- and medium-dated yields climbed to their highest levels in about three weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Thursday following a short-covering rally in the previous session, weighed down by concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon begin tapering its monetary stimulus on strong economic data. Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,238.30 an ounce by 0027 GMT, after gaining 1.6 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Thursday from a nine-day high hit in the previous session, as a short-covering rally triggered by surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data ran out of steam. Copper prices are recovering from three-month lows touched in November, but rallies have typically fizzled due to worries that a rising tide of supply will dent prices next year. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures rose more than $1 on Wednesday, a fourth straight day of gains as government data showed an unexpected fall in U.S. stockpiles in the world's largest oil consumer. The U.S. government's Energy Information Administration (EIA) report showed domestic crude stocks fell 5.6 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 29, snapping 10 straight weeks of builds. A Reuters poll had forecast a build of 300,000 barrels. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)