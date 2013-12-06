FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Morning Call-Global markets
December 6, 2013 / 2:46 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the Dow and
S&P 500 dropping for a fifth straight session after a round of
mixed economic data left traders guessing as to when the Federal
Reserve would begin to slow its stimulus program.
    The Dow and the S&P 500 are in their worst stretch since
September. However, the moves have been slight, with the S&P 500
down about 1.2 percent over the period.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index fell for a fifth
straight day on Thursday, its longest losing streak since March,
as improving U.S. economic data fuelled expectations that the
Federal Reserve may cut its equity-friendly stimulus programme
early.
    The U.S. economy grew faster than initially estimated in the
third quarter, data showed, encouraging bets that unemployment
and non-farm payrolls data due to be published on Friday could
also beat expectations.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japanese stocks got some respite from two days of
sharp falls on Friday morning, as investors bought index
heavyweights such as SoftBank Corp and futures although
trading was subdued ahead of the looming U.S. jobs data.
    The Nikkei tacked on 0.2 percent to 15,207.83 in
mid-morning trade after falling earlier. The benchmark dropped
3.6 percent in the past two days, and is on track to post a 3.1
percent fall this week, the first weekly decline in a month.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open down 0.4
percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The euro traded at five-week highs against the
dollar early in Asia on Friday, having powered higher overnight
after the European Central Bank gave no fresh indication that it
would ease policy anytime soon.
    While ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank was ready to
take fresh policy action to support a fragile recovery, he was
light on details including whether the bank would use a negative
deposit rate.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose to three-month highs
on Thursday after stronger-than-expected data on economic growth
and the labor market data boosted views the Federal Reserve will
soon pare its bond-buying program.
    The U.S. economy grew at a 3.6 percent annual rate in the
third quarter, a sharp revision from the 2.8 percent pace
reported a month ago, data showed.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold steadied on Friday after choppy trading in
the previous session, though was still headed for a weekly
decline as improving U.S. economic data raised fears of an early
end to monetary stimulus.
    Markets are now awaiting nonfarm payroll data that is set to
be released later on Friday and could provide more clues on the
timing of stimulus tapering.
    Spot gold was up 0.2 percent to $1,226.50 an ounce by
0021 GMT. The metal had fallen as much as 2 percent on Thursday
to near its five-month low before paring some losses. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper was little changed on Friday,
recovering from two-week lows touched earlier this week, with
trading light ahead of a key U.S. labour report that could shed
fresh light on when the Federal Reserve will trim its
commodity-friendly stimulus.
    London copper has slipped towards the lower end of a range
in place since early August of $6,900-$7,420 a tonne as demand
winds down into year-end and on prospects for a surplus next
year. Uncertainty over when the Fed will curb its quantitative
easing (QE) has also dragged.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures fell and U.S. crude oil
futures gained for a fifth straight session on Thursday,
narrowing the gap between the two benchmarks to a two-week low
as positive U.S. economic data hinted at a resurgence of demand
for oil in the world's largest consumer.
    Traders said gains in the U.S. benchmark were limited by
concern over whether the positive U.S. data would prompt the
Federal Reserve to start curbing its monthly bond-buying
program, which could reduce support for riskier assets such as
commodities.
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi;Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
