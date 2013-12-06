India Morning Call-Global markets

EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the Dow and S&P 500 dropping for a fifth straight session after a round of mixed economic data left traders guessing as to when the Federal Reserve would begin to slow its stimulus program. The Dow and the S&P 500 are in their worst stretch since September. However, the moves have been slight, with the S&P 500 down about 1.2 percent over the period. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index fell for a fifth straight day on Thursday, its longest losing streak since March, as improving U.S. economic data fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve may cut its equity-friendly stimulus programme early. The U.S. economy grew faster than initially estimated in the third quarter, data showed, encouraging bets that unemployment and non-farm payrolls data due to be published on Friday could also beat expectations. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese stocks got some respite from two days of sharp falls on Friday morning, as investors bought index heavyweights such as SoftBank Corp and futures although trading was subdued ahead of the looming U.S. jobs data. The Nikkei tacked on 0.2 percent to 15,207.83 in mid-morning trade after falling earlier. The benchmark dropped 3.6 percent in the past two days, and is on track to post a 3.1 percent fall this week, the first weekly decline in a month. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open down 0.4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro traded at five-week highs against the dollar early in Asia on Friday, having powered higher overnight after the European Central Bank gave no fresh indication that it would ease policy anytime soon. While ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank was ready to take fresh policy action to support a fragile recovery, he was light on details including whether the bank would use a negative deposit rate. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose to three-month highs on Thursday after stronger-than-expected data on economic growth and the labor market data boosted views the Federal Reserve will soon pare its bond-buying program. The U.S. economy grew at a 3.6 percent annual rate in the third quarter, a sharp revision from the 2.8 percent pace reported a month ago, data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold steadied on Friday after choppy trading in the previous session, though was still headed for a weekly decline as improving U.S. economic data raised fears of an early end to monetary stimulus. Markets are now awaiting nonfarm payroll data that is set to be released later on Friday and could provide more clues on the timing of stimulus tapering. Spot gold was up 0.2 percent to $1,226.50 an ounce by 0021 GMT. The metal had fallen as much as 2 percent on Thursday to near its five-month low before paring some losses. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was little changed on Friday, recovering from two-week lows touched earlier this week, with trading light ahead of a key U.S. labour report that could shed fresh light on when the Federal Reserve will trim its commodity-friendly stimulus. London copper has slipped towards the lower end of a range in place since early August of $6,900-$7,420 a tonne as demand winds down into year-end and on prospects for a surplus next year. Uncertainty over when the Fed will curb its quantitative easing (QE) has also dragged. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures fell and U.S. crude oil futures gained for a fifth straight session on Thursday, narrowing the gap between the two benchmarks to a two-week low as positive U.S. economic data hinted at a resurgence of demand for oil in the world's largest consumer. Traders said gains in the U.S. benchmark were limited by concern over whether the positive U.S. data would prompt the Federal Reserve to start curbing its monthly bond-buying program, which could reduce support for riskier assets such as commodities. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi;Editing by Sunil Nair)