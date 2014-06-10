India Morning Call-Global Markets

MUMBAI, June 10 (Reuters) - EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs again on Monday as more deal news raised enthusiasm for stocks, though Wall Street’s fear gauge advanced.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 18.82 points or 0.11 percent, to 16,943.10. The S&P 500 gained 1.83 points or 0.09 percent, to 1,951.27. The Nasdaq Composite added 14.84 points or 0.34 percent, to 4,336.24.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index extended its gains and closed near a record high on Monday, led by mining companies, amid signs a global economic recovery was picking up speed.

The FTSE 100 index ended 0.2 percent higher at 6,875.00 points, leaving it about 1 percent shy of the record set in late 1999. It has risen in the previous two weeks and is up nearly 2 percent so far this year.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average edged down Tuesday morning in choppy trade as investors took profits after the index hit a three-month high the previous day, but losses were limited by another rise on Wall Street.

The Nikkei shed 0.3 percent to 15,081.64 in mid-morning trade after rising as high as 15,184.77 earlier. On Monday, the index added 0.3 percent to 15,124.00, its highest closing level since March 11, helped by a solid U.S. jobs report.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.4 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar held steady versus a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, clinging to gains made the previous day thanks to higher U.S. bond yields after last week’s solid U.S. jobs report.

The dollar index stood at 80.634, staying above a near two-week trough of 80.240 touched last Friday.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Monday in quiet trading, pressured by a $62 billion sale of new coupon-bearing government debt this week and steady risk appetite following a strong U.S. jobs report last Friday.

Yields on U.S. long-term securities rose for a second straight day, helped as well by easing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, analysts said.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Platinum extended its winning streak to a fifth straight session on Tuesday as talks to resolve a 5-month long strike in top producer South Africa were deadlocked, with the mining minister quitting his role as a mediator.

Palladium, of which South Africa is the second biggest producer, was near its highest in nearly three years, while trading in gold was muted as global equities were near a record high.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper steadied on Tuesday after worries about a Chinese probe into metals financing pushed prices to one month lows in the session before, while aluminium and zinc hovered near multi-month highs on a brightening demand outlook.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded up 0.1 percent at $6,678.50 a tonne by 0136 GMT, from the previous session when it dropped to $6,636 a tonne, which was its weakest since May 7.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude rose on Monday, gaining over $1 to surpass $110 a barrel for the first time in June, while U.S. crude rose by nearly $2, as strong Chinese and U.S. data pointed to healthy economic growth and higher demand for oil from the world’s top two consumers.

Brent rose by $1.38 a barrel to settle at $109.99, after settling down 18 cents and declining 0.7 percent last week. U.S. oil rose by $1.75 a barrel to settle at $104.41.

For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)