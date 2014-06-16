India Morning Call-Global Markets

MUMBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged up on Friday, boosted by bullish news from the tech sector, but major indexes fell for the week as unrest in Iraq kept investors on edge.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 41.55 points, or 0.25 percent, to 16,775.74, the S&P 500 gained 6.05 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,936.16, and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.02 points, or 0.3 percent, to 4,310.65.

LONDON - Investors priced in a rise in UK interest rates as soon as year-end on Friday, sending sterling to five-year highs and hitting property stocks, after the Bank of England chief said rates could rise sooner than markets expected.

London’s main share index was down 0.5 percent by 0845 GMT, with house builders Persimmon and Barratt Developments both losing more than 4 percent.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average dropped on Monday morning as an insurgency in Iraq kept investors on edge, while chip-related stocks outperformed on Intel Corp’s rosy outlook.

The Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 15,038.13 in midmorning trade, moving away from a three-month high of 15,206 hit a week ago.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 0.1 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar edged up against a basket of currencies in early trade on Monday, drawing mild support as geopolitical worries hung over the markets, but was by potentially decisive events such as the Federal Reserve meeting midweek.

The dollar index, a measure of the greenback’s strength versus key currencies, edged up 0.1 percent.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices drifted lower on Friday in thin trading, pressured by sharp losses in UK bonds after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said interest rates could rise sooner than expected, as well as expectations of a rate hike from the Federal Reserve sooner than previously expected.

Yields across the board rose after two straight days of declines, with market participants selling the front to the intermediate end of the curve more than long-term government securities.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold hit its highest in nearly three weeks on Monday, as turmoil in Iraq supported the metal’s safe-haven appeal, while platinum group metals gained ahead of the outcome of wage talks to end a five-month long strike in South African mines.

Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,278.21 an ounce by 0020 GMT, after hitting $1,278.74 earlier in the session - the highest since late May

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - Shanghai copper rose to the highest in ten days on Monday, buoyed by prospects of further economic stimulus in China and technical buying after prices broke through a key chart level.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed by 1.1 percent to 48,080 yuan ($7,700) a tonne. It earlier reached 48,120 yuan which, was its loftiest since June 6, after breaking above its 100-day moving average.

OIL

NEW YORK - Crude oil prices rose to new nine-month highs on Friday as concerns persisted that an insurgency in Iraq could disrupt oil exports from the second-largest OPEC producer.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the highest religious authority for Shi‘ites, on Friday urged his followers to take up arms against Sunni militants advancing south toward Baghdad, raising the prospect of further violence

For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)