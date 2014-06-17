India Morning Call-Global Markets

MUMBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed slightly higher on Monday, supported by a flurry of merger news, but turmoil in Iraq drove oil prices up and kept trading choppy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.27 points, or 0.03 percent, to end at 16,781.01. The S&P 500 gained 1.62 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,937.78. The Nasdaq Composite added 10.45 points, or 0.24 percent, to 4,321.11.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index slipped on Monday as concerns about a large increase in its pension deficit hit BT Group, while house builders extended their recent sell-off on prospects of a UK rate hike.

The broader FTSE 100 closed down 23.21 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,754.64 points.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks dropped to a two-week low on Monday as oil prices extended gains as the insurgency in Iraq raised concerns about potential disruption to oil exports, but chip-related firms outperformed on Intel Corp’s rosy outlook.

The Nikkei fell 1.1 percent to 14,933.29, the lowest closing price since May 30.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 0.3 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar fluttered in a narrow range in Asia on Tuesday, caged by caution ahead of this week’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and concern about the developing crisis in Iraq.

U.S. and Iranian officials conferred about the Iraqi crisis on the sidelines of a meeting in Vienna, sources said. Meanwhile, Washington said it could launch air strikes if needed to quell the Sunni Islamist rebellion.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Most U.S. Treasuries prices were flat on Monday after solid U.S. economic data overcame earlier strength, after fighting in Iraq and Ukraine increased demand for safe-haven bonds.

U.S. manufacturing output rose solidly in May as production increased across the board, bolstering expectations that economic growth will rebound strongly this quarter.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held steady near a three-week high on Tuesday as escalating tensions in Iraq attracted some safe-haven bids, but investors were awaiting a Federal Reserve meeting this week before taking any big positions.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,272.16 an ounce by 0036 GMT. The metal hit a three-week top of $1,284.85 on Monday before closing down 0.4 percent on profit taking.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper was a touch firmer on Tuesday after China’s leaders reaffirmed a 7.5 percent economic growth target this year, with prospects of further stimulus lifting Shanghai copper to its highest in more than a week.

Economic growth in the top metals user been dented by a soft patch in its property markets which targeted stimulus should help put back on track, said Helen Lau, a senior mining analyst at UOB-Kay Hian Securities in Hong Kong.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures rose on Monday as advances by Sunni insurgents in Iraq fueled concerns over a potential disruption to oil exports from OPEC’s second-largest producer.

Brent crude for August delivery rose by 48 cents to settle at $112.94 a barrel, after touching an intraday high of $113.28

For a full report, double click on ers.net)) (Compiled by Indulal PM)