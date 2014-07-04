India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street’s holiday-shortened session ended with multiple records on Thursday, with the Dow topping 17,000 for the first time after the June jobs report came in much stronger than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 92.02 points or 0.54 percent, to 17,068.26. The S&P 500 gained 10.82 points or 0.55 percent, to 1,985.44. The Nasdaq Composite added 28.19 points or 0.63 percent, to 4,485.93.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, boosted by a fresh batch of strong U.S. jobs data and supportive rhetoric from the European Central Bank.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 48.84 points higher, or 0.7 percent, at 6,865.21 points, taking its gain since the start of July to 1.8 percent.

For a full report, click on

TOKYO - - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose to a 5-1/2-month high on Friday as a much-stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report fuelled investors’ appetite for riskier assets, while the weak yen lifted exporters.

The Nikkei was up 0.7 percent at 15,459.22 points by mid-morning after hitting a high of 15,490.37 earlier, its highest level since January 23.

For a full report, click on

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.3 percent.

For a full report, click on

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - he dollar started trade in Asia at one-week highs on Friday, having shown competitors a clean pair of heels after surprisingly strong U.S. jobs growth added to hopes the economy is pulling out of a first quarter slump.

The dollar index climbed as far as 80.315 after U.S. employers blew away most forecasts by adding 288,000 jobs last month. It was last at 80.218, well off an eight-week trough of 79.740 plumbed earlier in the week.

For a full report, click on

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. benchmark Treasuries yields eased from two-month highs on Thursday to trade slightly higher after traders reconsidered a strong U.S. June nonfarm payrolls report and reacted to comments from European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 288,000 jobs, the Labor Department said on Thursday, where economists polled by Reuters had forecast a gain of 212,000. It was the first time since the technology boom in the late 1990s that employment has grown above a 200,000 pace for five straight months.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was steady on Friday after sharp overnight losses, but the metal was at risk of further declines as strong U.S. jobs data and record highs on Wall Street dented bullion’s safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold was flat at $1,319.65 an ounce at 0034 GMT.

For a full report, click on

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper rose on Friday and was set to forge its biggest weekly climb in nine months, as an upbeat U.S. jobs report fired optimism over economic growth.

U.S. employment growth jumped in June and the jobless rate closed in on a six-year low, decisive evidence the economy was growing briskly heading into the second half of the year.

For a full report, click on

OIL

NEW YORK - Crude oil futures prices on both sides of the Atlantic fell on Thursday as supply fears began to ease after Libya declared an end to an oil crisis that has slashed exports from the OPEC member.

Brent fell to a three-week low as traders took profits, dropping 24 cents to settle at $111.00 a barrel.

(Compiled by Indulal PM)