India Morning Call-Global Markets

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks managed to score modest gains on Friday, but the S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly drop since April as investors showed only mild enthusiasm after getting their first glimpses of earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28.74 points or 0.17 percent, to end at 16,943.81. The S&P 500 gained 2.89 points or 0.15 percent, to 1,967.57. The Nasdaq Composite added 19.29 points or 0.44 percent, to 4,415.49.

LONDON - Britain’s top equity index rose on Friday, propped up by gains in tobacco shares and healthcare stock Shire , breaking a four-day losing streak that saw it suffer its biggest weekly fall in three months.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up by 0.3 percent, or 17.80 points, at 6,690.17 points.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei average rose modestly on Monday, ending its longest losing streak since the current “Abenomics” rally started in November 2012, as retail investors picked up shares of small- and medium-sized companies.

The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.4 percent to 15,221.56 points by the midday break and looked poised to snap a five-day slide, after euro zone banking jitters faded and lifted Wall Street shares on Friday

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.3 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar, euro and yen started trade on Monday pretty much where they closed last week with investors awaiting pivotal events including Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s congressional testimony for fresh cues.

A policy review by the Bank of Japan on Tuesday, a batch of Chinese economic data on Wednesday and earnings results from major global banks this week all but ensured a nondescript start for Asia.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday, with benchmark yields nearing their lowest in five weeks, on safe-haven demand stemming from intensified fighting in the Middle East and worries about problems at Portugal’s biggest listed bank.

Appetite for Treasuries has also been stoked by the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting released on Wednesday, which hinted that the central bank is unlikely to raise interest rates until the second half of 2015.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was steady near a four-month high on Monday, supported by safe-haven buying from escalating tensions in the Middle East and lingering worries about Portugal’s biggest bank.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,338.20 an ounce by 0034 GMT. It posted its sixth straight weekly gain on Friday.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper was marking time on Monday following four weeks of gains driven by tightening supply, with summer holidays in the northern hemisphere muting trade.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $7,159.50 a tonne by 0130 GMT, after ending marginally higher last week.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent oil hit a three-month low on Friday, extending losses for the third week in a row as fears about supply shortages in the Middle East and North Africa continued to recede.

Brent lost $2.01 to settle at $106.66 a barrel, the lowest since April 7. It has dropped about 3.7 percent since the beginning of the week, the steepest slide since early January.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)