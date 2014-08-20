India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, as robust housing data and strong earnings from Dow component Home Depot overshadowed lingering concerns about the conflict in Ukraine.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 80.85 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at 16,919.59. The S&P 500 gained 9.86 points, or 0.50 percent, to end at 1,981.60. The Nasdaq Composite added 19.20 points, or 0.43 percent, to finish at 4,527.51, its highest close since March 31, 2000.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index climbed to its highest closing level in three weeks on Tuesday, bolstered by housebuilding stocks after robust results from Persimmon .

The UK blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up 38.06 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,779.31 points, its highest close since July 29.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose for an eighth day on Wednesday morning as the yen weakened, but gains were subdued as many investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s annual meeting starting on Thursday.

The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 15,478.72 in mid-morning trade, refreshing a new two-week high.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.1 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar held firm near 11-month high against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday after strong U.S. housing data added to hopes of a firming recovery in the world’s biggest economy.

The dollar index <.DXY =USD> stood at 81.870, having risen to 81.899 in the previous session, its highest level since September.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after unexpectedly strong housing data but only a modest increase in consumer inflation for July, pushing them up from last week’s 14-month lows.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell in late morning trade and held steady through the day with a loss of 4/32 of a point in price and a yield of 2.40 percent. Prior to the data, the 10-year was up roughly a quarter of a point.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was stuck firmly below $1,300 an ounce on Wednesday and looked likely to extend losses to a fourth session as strong U.S. economic data bolstered stock markets, dimming bullion’s appeal as a safe haven.

Spot gold had slipped about 70 cents to $1,294.60 an ounce by 0026 GMT, after dropping 1.3 percent in the last three sessions. U.S. gold was steady at $1,296.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - Shanghai copper dropped towards a major level of support in overnight trade on Wednesday, a break of which could trigger a downleg in prices given forecasts of improving supply.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped by 0.4 percent to 49,000 yuan($7,979) a tonne in early trade on Wednesday.

OIL

NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil dropped nearly $2 on Tuesday, falling for a second straight day as a rush of selling ahead of the session close brought the contract to its lowest price since January.

Brent crude oil for delivery in October LCOc1 fell 4 cents to settle at $101.56 a barrel, after falling to $101.07, the lowest since June 2013, the same month Brent prices were last below $100 a barrel.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)