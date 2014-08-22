India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 at a record after a flurry of positive economic data, as investors hoped for signs from an annual meeting of central bankers that interest-rate hikes are not imminent.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 60.36 points, or 0.36 percent, to 17,039.49. The S&P 500 gained 5.86 points, or 0.29 percent, to end at 1,992.37. The Nasdaq Composite added 5.62 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4,532.10.

LONDON - Britain’s top equity index rose on Thursday on gains in healthcare stocks, led by AstraZeneca on speculation rejected U.S. suitor Pfizer might make another bid.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 22.18 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,777.66 points, approaching three-week highs touched earlier this week.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose for the 10th consecutive session on Friday morning thanks to a record close on Wall Street after upbeat U.S. economic data.

The Nikkei tacked on 0.2 percent to 15,611.35, moving close to a three-week high of 15,759.66 hit on July 31

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.5 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar hovered just below its 2014 peak against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, with bulls turning cautious ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

The dollar index, which ended the New York session lower for the first time this week, traded at 82.154, off a high of 82.364 - a level last seen in early September.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries drifted higher on Thursday, showing little reaction to stronger-than-expected economic data while investors held out for any developments from the annual central banker get-together in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose 6/32 of a point in price, to yield 2.40 percent.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held near a two-month low on Friday and was headed for its sharpest weekly drop in nearly three months, hurt by strong U.S. economic data and fears that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates sooner than expected.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,277.69 an ounce by 0030 GMT, near a two-month low of $1,273.06 hit on Thursday, when it fell for a fifth straight session.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper held steady on Friday but was eyeing its biggest weekly gain since early July on brightening prospects over global growth, but caution over China’s stuttering property markets kept traders cautious and capped gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was bid at $7,022 a tonne by 0007 GMT, little changed from the previous session when it hit its highest since Aug. 6 at $7,045.75 a tonne.

OIL

NEW YORK - U.S. and Brent crude futures rose on Thursday, lifted by supportive economic data from the United States after a plentiful supply picture and Chinese economic data had earlier pressured prices.

Brent October crude on Thursday rose 35 cents to settle at $102.63, up from its session low of $101.21. Brent fell to $101.07 on Tuesday, its lowest since June 26, 2013, the same month it was last traded under $100 a barrel.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)