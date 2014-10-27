India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed out their best week in nearly two years on Friday, helped by earnings from Microsoft Corp and Procter & Gamble Co and as concerns eased over the possible spread of Ebola in the United States.

The S&P 500 was up 5.5 percent from its low on Oct. 15 and had its best weekly gain in nearly two years, boosted by solid corporate earnings reports.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index fell on Friday but posted its strongest week since August, with concerns about the global economy and the spread of Ebola taking the steam out of a recent rally.

The FTSE 100 closed down 0.5 percent at 6,388.73 points. It was still up 1.2 percent for the week, extending a rebound from 15-month lows hit last week.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose on Monday as a weaker yen boosted exporter shares and investors confidently awaited upcoming earnings announcements.

The Nikkei share index gained 0.5 percent to 15,366.39 by 0044 GMT.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 1 percent lower.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The euro held firm in early Monday trade after the European Central Bank’s stress tests found smaller capital shortfalls among European banks than expected.

Twenty-five out of the euro zone’s 130 top lenders failed landmark health checks at the end of last year but most have since repaired their finances, the ECB said on Sunday.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices ended little changed on Friday as news that suggested the Ebola infection is not spreading in the United States and hurting the economy reduced earlier safe-haven demand for low-risk government bonds.

Fears about Ebola intensified late Thursday on news that a doctor in New York City had tested positive for the virus after working with Ebola patients in West Africa. Those fears dialed back on Friday on news three people who had close contact with the doctor were quarantined and still healthy. Moreover, U.S. health officials declared a Dallas nurse who contracted the illness was now virus free.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold fell for a fourth straight session on Monday, edging closer to the key $1,200-an-ounce level as strong global economic data and higher equities curb its safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,228.61 an ounce by 0032 GMT, after posting a weekly loss on Friday. Gold is not too far from a one-week low of $1,226.17 reached last week.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper drifted on Monday after closing last week little changed, as a strike at Peru’s biggest copper mine failed to undercut confidence that improving supply will continue to overwhelm a seasonal uptick in demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped by 0.4 percent to $6,661.25 a tonne by 0138 GMT on Monday after ending flat in the previous session, when it hit its highest in nine days at $6,726.75 a tonne.

OIL

TOKYO - Brent crude futures extended declines to below $86 a barrel on Monday after Goldman Sachs cut its price forecasts for the contract and for U.S. oil by $15 in the first quarter of next year.

The U.S. investment bank said in a research note on Sunday that it had cut its forecast for West Texas Intermediate CLc1 to $75 a barrel from $90, and its prediction for Brent to $85 from $100, with rising production in non-OPEC countries outside North America expected to outstrip demand.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)