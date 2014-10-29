India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 ending above its 50-day moving average for the first time in almost a month as strong earnings eased concerns about the outlook for corporate America.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 187.81 points, or 1.12 percent, to 17,005.75, the S&P 500 gained 23.42 points, or 1.19 percent, to 1,985.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 78.36 points, or 1.75 percent, to 4,564.29

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain’s top equity index rebounded on Tuesday, helped by stronger mining stocks which offset a fall in banking shares such as Standard Chartered and Lloyds.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up by 0.6 percent, or 38.71 points, at 6,402.17 points, bouncing back from a 0.4 percent decline on Monday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after better-than-expected industrial production data and upbeat earnings figures buoyed investor sentiment.

The Nikkei share average jumped 1.4 percent to 15,543.28 by 0125 GMT, on course for its biggest gain in a week.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 1.07 percent higher.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar was subdued early on Wednesday as investors waited for the latest guidance from the Federal Reserve, while a surprisingly dovish message from Sweden’s central bank saw the crown slump to four-year lows.

Both the euro and dollar jumped to four-year highs of 9.3912 crowns and 7.3824 crowns as a result. They have since steadied at 9.3403 and 7.3340 respectively.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices softened on Tuesday as global equities markets rose and investors awaited the outcome of a potentially market-moving U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Prices of 10-year Treasury notes were last off 7/32, after narrowing deeper losses, and were yielding 2.28 percent. The 10-year yield closed at 2.266 percent on Monday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold steadied near $1,230 an ounce on Wednesday, clinging to modest gains from the previous session, ahead of the next guidance from the Federal Reserve on whether it will hike U.S. interest rates sooner or keep them lower for longer.

The Fed wraps up its two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday at which it is expected to end its bond purchases amid signs of strength in the U.S. economy.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London nickel added a further 2 percent on Wednesday to 5-percent gains the session before, as worries about declining ore stocks in China set off a buying spree that traders said included purchases by consumers.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange climbed 2.1 percent to $15,870 a tonne, having hit its highest in a fortnight. Prices advanced more than 5 percent on Tuesday, the biggest daily gain since May

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Crude oil prices closed higher on Tuesday, with Brent finishing just above $86 a barrel after two straight days of losses, helped by a weaker dollar and a rally on Wall Street.

Brent <LCOc1< had settled up 20 cents at $86.03 a barrel. U.S. crude finished 42 cents higher at $81.42 a barrel, after hitting a more than two-year low of $79.44 on Monday.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)