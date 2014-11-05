India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Tuesday as another big drop in oil prices dragged down energy shares and Priceline’s earnings forecast disappointed.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 17.6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 17,383.84, the S&P 500 lost 5.71 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,012.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.27 points, or 0.33 percent, to 4,623.64.

LONDON - Britain’s top equity index edged lower on Tuesday, hit by losses in heavily weighted oil and gas stocks after the price of Brent crude slid to its lowest point in four years.

Falls in the oil and gas sector stripped 30.6 points off the FTSE 100, which closed down 34.00 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,476.20.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks stepped back on Wednesday morning as heavyweight Softbank tumbled after slashing its profit forecast, while the broader market took a breather after outsized gains inspired by a fresh stimulus drive by the Bank of Japan.

The Nikkei benchmark soared 7.5 percent in the last two trading days, sending the index to its highest point since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.59 percent lower.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar nursed modest losses early on Wednesday as investors decided to take some profits on a four-session rally that swept the greenback to multi-year highs against the yen and euro.

The dollar index last traded at 87.027 after shedding 0.3 percent, recoiling from a four-year peak of 87.406 set on Monday. Against the yen, the greenback stood at 113.53, off Monday’s seven-year high of 114.21.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt yields fell on Tuesday as a gloomier outlook on the European economy from the region’s ruling body raised the appeal of higher-yielding U.S. government bonds.

A Reuters report that suggested some national central bankers sought to challenge Mario Draghi’s leadership style raised doubts whether the European Central Bank could step up efforts to stimulate the region’s businesses and borrowing.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold clung to small overnight gains on Wednesday, but struggled to push away from a four-year low due to the strong dollar and outflows from the top gold exchange-traded fund.

Spot gold was firm at $1,167.39 an ounce by 0042 GMT, after snapping a four-day decline on Tuesday with a 0.3-percent rise. The metal on Friday fell to its lowest since 2010 at $1,161.25.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper steadied on Wednesday not far from its lowest in a fortnight, after a steep sell-off in oil in the prior session spilled across into metals and sent Shanghai zinc down more than two percent.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded flat at $6,652.25 a tonne by 0119 GMT from the previous session when it fell one percent and touched its weakest since Oct. 21 at $6,618.25 a tonne.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil markets retreated from multi-year lows on Tuesday but still fell more than 2 percent after Saudi Arabia cut export prices to the United States threatening to deepen a global supply glut that has driven prices down 30 percent since June.

U.S. crude futures settled down $1.59 at $77.19 after reaching the lowest intraday price since October 2011 in the morning.

The price of Brent for next-month delivery settled down $1.96 at $82.82 after touching its lowest point since October 2010.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)