India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Financial Markets were shut on Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday.

LONDON - Britain’s main share index rose on Monday, extending a strong run, with retailers such as Tesco among the biggest gainers from a more upbeat view of the sector after a better-than-expected Christmas period.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average extended gains on Tuesday, rising 1.48 percent to 17,265.40 by 0231 GMT.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.6 percent higher.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro faced pressure on Tuesday as investors positioned for possible easing steps by the European Central Bank as early as this week, while the dollar edged up on the yen after a U.S. holiday.

TREASURIES

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held firm just below a four-month high on Tuesday, underpinned by safe-haven bids on market volatility stoked by uncertainty over Europe’s economy.

Spot gold was steady at $1,275.46 an ounce at 0036 GMT, not far from a September peak of $1,281.50 reached on Friday. The metal eased 0.2 percent on Monday, after gaining nearly 5 percent last week.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper climbed on Tuesday in thin trade ahead of a spate of Chinese economic reports that were expected to show stuttering growth in the world’s top metals user, casting a pall on the outlook for metals demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6 percent to $5,705 a tonne by 0127 GMT, reversing small losses from the previous session. Prices have failed to find much momentum from five-and-a-half year lows of $5,353.25 tipped last week. Volumes were modest with less than 700 lots of the LME benchmark contract having changed hands.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices fell below $49 a barrel and U.S. crude also fell more than $1 on Monday after the global economic outlook darkened and Iraq announced record oil production.

The world’s biggest energy consumer, China, faces significant downward pressure on its economy, its premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state radio as saying on Monday.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)