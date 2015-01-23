India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq turned positive for the year as U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday on the back of a larger than anticipated stimulus from the European Central Bank.

The ECB will buy 60 billion euros worth of assets per month, more than markets had been hoping for, in a program that will last through September 2016.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index touched a four-month high on Thursday after the European Central Bank launched a substantial sovereign bond purchase programme to fight deflation and spur growth.

The ECB said its new quantitative easing programme and existing asset purchase schemes will pump 60 billion euros ($69 billion) a month into the euro zone economy from March until September 2016.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose to a near three-week high on Friday morning as risk sentiment was buoyed after the European Central Bank unveiled a bond-buying scheme to help revive the region’s economy and stave off deflation.

The Nikkei gained 0.9 percent to 17,488.10 in mid-morning trade, after climbing as high as 17,532.06 earlier, the highest level since Jan. 5.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading 0.9 percent higher.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro wallowed at 11-year lows early on Friday after suffering a massive decline as the European Central Bank launched a stimulus program that would pump hundreds of billions in new money into a sagging euro zone economy.

The common currency tumbled to $1.1316 as the market took in news that the ECB would purchase sovereign debt from this March until the end of September 2016, by which time more than 1 trillion euros would have been created under quantitative easing.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries pared yield declines on Thursday but remained slightly lower after the European Central Bank announced more bond purchases than expected in a move that boosts global liquidity and is expected to support U.S. and European bonds.

The ECB said it would buy government bonds from this March until the end of September 2016 despite opposition from Germany’s Bundesbank and concerns in Berlin that the move could allow spendthrift countries to slacken economic reforms.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold steadied above $1,300 a tonne on Friday, near its strongest level in five months after the European Central Bank launched a multi-billion bond-buying programme to invigorate the euro zone economy.

The precious metal, a hedge against inflation, jumped on Thursday after the ECB said it would purchase sovereign debt from this March until the end of September 2016.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper edged up on Friday, but was set to close the week flat, having failed to post a convincing rebound from last weeks’ 5-1/2 year lows ahead of China factory data due shortly.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 0.6 percent to $5,699 a tonne by 0122 GMT, reversing steep 1.8-percent losses from the previous session. Prices sank to $5,353.25 a tonne on Jan. 14, but failed to ignite consumer buying.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices jumped in Asian trading on Friday as news of the death of Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah added to uncertainty in energy markets already facing some of the biggest shifts in decades.

Abdullah died early on Friday and his brother Salman became king, the royal court in the world’s top oil exporter and birthplace of Islam said in a statement carried by state television.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)