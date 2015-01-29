India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed down on Wednesday, driven by a sharp decline in the S&P 500 energy sector, after the Federal Reserve said the domestic economy was growing at a solid pace, signaling it remains on track to raise interest rates later this year.

Concluding their first policy-setting meeting of the year, Fed officials said they would be “patient” on raising rates as they looked past the urgent moves made by other central banks this month to boost their struggling economies.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index ended slightly higher near a four-month high on Wednesday, with miners gaining ground following a recovery in prices of key industrial metals such as copper and aluminium.

The UK mining index rose 0.8 percent to feature among the top sectoral gainers after copper prices rose 1.5 percent and nickel advanced 1.7 percent following recent declines. Miners Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Anglo American rose 0.4 to 2.3 percent.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei average slipped on Thursday in sympathy with falls in Wall Street shares following the Fed’s unwavering stance on rate hikes, with construction equipment makers badly hit by disappointing earnings.

Still, analysts say the Tokyo market appears to have a firmer support than U.S. peers for now, due to expectations of buying by the Bank of Japan and public pension funds.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading down 1 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The New Zealand dollar slumped to four-year lows on Thursday as investors priced in a greater chance of rate cuts there, while U.S. dollar bulls focused on the positive in the Federal Reserve’s latest policy statement.

The kiwi skidded to $0.7320 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand opened the door to a possible cut in rates, having only last month flagged that further tightening was needed.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on inflation expectations fell on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve acknowledged price growth may soften further due to the steep drop in oil prices.

With inflation running below its 2 percent target, the Fed is unlikely to rush any move away from the near-zero interest rate policy it adopted more than six years ago, even as job growth has accelerated in recent months, analysts said.

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold steadied above $1,280 an ounce on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterated it would be patient in deciding when to raise interest rates, keeping bullion trading in recent ranges.

Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,284.91 an ounce by 0034 GMT, not far below a five-month top of $1,306.20 reached last week.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London Metal Exchange metals contracts soured on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it would stick to plans for a rate hike this year, drawing back liquidity that has underpinned metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slid 1.1 percent to $5,425.50 a tonne by 0108 GMT, quashing an advance from the previous session and pushing it back towards Monday’s five-and-a-half year low of $5,339.50 a tonne.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices opened up weak on Thursday in Asia after record U.S. stockpiles sent it tumbling to near six year lows in the previous session, and analysts said that the outlook remained weak.

U.S. crude prices tumbled on Wednesday after the U.S. reported record-high inventories that raised anxieties about the global oil glut that had pressured the market since last summer.

