India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Monday after a late rally driven by hopes for a Greek debt deal and as energy shares bounced with oil prices.

Greece’s new government has proposed ending a standoff with its international creditors by swapping its outstanding debt for new growth-linked bonds, Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis was quoted as saying on Monday.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index edged higher on Monday, with a surge in Irish building supplies groups CRH offset by a drop in airlines after Ryanair warned on its profit outlook.

Shares in CRH, one of the top gainers in the FTSE 100 index , rose 7.2 percent after the company said it had agreed to pay 6.5 billion euros ($7.4 billion) for assets that Lafarge and Holcim need to sell to secure regulatory approval for their planned merger.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday after disappointing U.S. economic data weighted on sentiment, while airlines and rubber makers continued to drop on a rebound in oil prices.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.4 percent to 17,493.16 points by mid-morning after opening higher.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading down 0.25 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The Canadian dollar and Norwegian crown held onto solid gains early on Tuesday, having rallied on a further rebound in oil prices which also led other commodity currencies higher as well.

With the U.S. dollar sidelined for the moment against the yen and euro, it was time for beaten-down currencies to regain some ground. The Canadian dollar rallied to C$1.2557 per USD , well off a near six-year low of C$1.2800.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices turned flat on Monday, reversing much of their earlier gains, as Wall Street stocks staged a rally in late trading, reducing the safe-haven appeal of government debt.

The three major Wall Street indexes struggled much of the session on disappointing data on consumer spending and manufacturing sector.

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower in early Asian trade on Tuesday, outshone by equities that got a boost from expectations that Greece is nearing a debt deal with international creditors.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,273.30 an ounce by 0033 GMT, adding to a modest loss on Monday.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper climbed on Tuesday on technical buying that traders expected to sputter out, after wobbly factory data in China and Europe fuelled deflation concerns that are further clouding the outlook for demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 0.5 percent to $5,525 a tonne by 0112 GMT, after closing the previous session little changed. Prices shed almost 13 percent in January, having plumbed 5-1/2 year lows of $5,339.50 a tonne last week.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil opened firmly in Asian trading on Tuesday after clocking up gains of 11 percent in the prior two sessions, but prices began coming off their best on persistent worries over China’s demand outlook.

Some investors are betting that a bottom had formed to the seven-month long rout on the market even as others remained pessimistic.

---- (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)