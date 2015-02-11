India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday on hopes that Greek debt negotiations could result in a deal that stabilizes Europe, while Apple helped lift the S&P 500 and Nasdaq as it became the first U.S. company worth more than $700 billion.

Apple Inc shares closed up 1.9 percent to $122.02 after it priced Swiss franc bonds.

LONDON - Britain’s top equity index drifted lower on Tuesday, hit by a drop in banks and commodity stocks, although improved sales for battered supermarkets lent support to the market.

Fresh signs of economic weakness in China, the world’s biggest consumer of metals, hit mining companies, with the FTSE 350 Mining Index down 2.8 percent.

TOKYO - Financial markets in Japan shut for a holiday

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading down 0.8 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar hovered at one-month highs versus the yen early on Wednesday, bolstered by gains in Treasury yields, while uncertainty over a new debt deal for Greece kept a cloud over the euro.

The dollar traded at 119.45 yen, having climbed as high as 119.62 overnight. Trade was thin with Japan on holiday.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Tuesday, bumping benchmark 10-year yields above 2 percent for the first time in a month as investors positioned for a probable mid-2015 rate hike by the Federal Reserve and big government bond auctions.

Ten-year Treasury notes on Tuesday yielded as much as 2.016 percent, a high last seen on January 9, and were last trading at 1.9897 percent, falling 12/32 in price, according to Thomson Reuters data.

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Wednesday as the dollar took a breather after recent sharp gains and as caution prevailed in financial markets regarding Greece’s future in the euro zone.

The uncertainty over Greece debt issues has somewhat helped gold in recent days, but the metal is still down nearly 4 percent so far this month as a strong dollar and expectations of an interest rate hike in the United States have hurt the metal.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper edged up in thin trade on Wednesday, underpinned by gains in oil, but traders were reluctant to take on big positions given worries over Chinese demand growth, and as business slackens ahead of Lunar New Year.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.2 percent to $5,605 a tonne by 0132 GMT, paring 1.4 percent losses from the previous session when it hit its lowest in a week at $5,560.50 a tonne. Prices are just a small stretch from last month’s five-and-a-half-year low of $5,339.50 a tonne.

OIL

NEW YORK - Crude oil prices fell for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that ample supplies will raise global inventories before investment cuts begin to significantly dent production.

Oil stockpiles in member countries of the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) may approach a record 2.83 billion barrels by mid-2015, said the IEA, advisor on energy policy to a group of Western nations.

