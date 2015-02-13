India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Thursday, with a rally in technology stocks leading the Nasdaq to a 15-year high, while a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine also eased tensions.

The day’s gains were broad, with eight of the 10 primary S&P 500 sectors rising, and the S&P information technology sector rose 1.6 percent in its third straight daily advance. Cisco Systems climbed 9.4 percent to $29.46 in the network equipment maker’s biggest one-day jump since May 2013 after earnings and revenue beat expectations.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index rose on Thursday, with bottler Coca Cola HBC leading the market higher after news of a general ceasefire from Sunday in Ukraine’s east.

The world’s second-largest bottler of Coca-Cola drinks, which counts Russia as its biggest market, surged 6.2 percent after Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko announced the ceasefire agreement following peace talks in Minsk with his Russian, French and German counterparts.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Friday, retreating from a 7-1/2 year closing high as investors took profits from the previous day’s gainers such as Fanuc Corp 6954.T, but buying in defensive shares limited the losses.

Fanuc, which rose 6.2 percent on Thursday on media reports saying that Third Point bought a stake in the company, fell 1.3 percent on profit-taking and lopped a hefty 11 points off the Nikkei.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading up 0.6 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar was on the defensive on Friday after soft U.S. economic data halted its surge against peers such as the yen and euro while the market awaited further developments in Greek debt negotiations.

The dollar index was at 94.185 after going to a one-week low of 93.979 overnight. The index had reached a two-week peak of 95.115 on Wednesday.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices pulled back from overnight lows to stand little changed on Thursday as weaker-than-expected reports on retail sales and jobless claims inserted some caution into the economic backdrop and forecasting of U.S. monetary policy.

Investors, seeing a potential de-escalation in the conflict between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in the wee hours of Thursday with a new cease-fire agreement, had trimmed their positions in safe-haven U.S. Treasuries.

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held firm above a five-week low on Friday on a weaker dollar and uncertainty over Greece, but the safe-haven metal was headed for its third weekly drop on expectations of higher U.S. interest rates.

Spot gold had climbed 0.2 percent to $1,224.36 an ounce by 0030 GMT. The metal hit a five-week low of $1,216.45 in the previous session, before recovering to close up 0.3 percent.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper was steady on Friday as a weaker dollar kept it on track for a second week of gains from last month’s more than five year lows, but the start of Lunar New Year next week was likely to curb any rise.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1 percent at $5,735 a tonne by 0130 GMT, after gains of 2.4 percent in the previous session. Prices were set to notch up 1.7 gains for the week but have still lost 9 percent so far this year. Lunar New Year holidays begin on Feb. 18.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices rallied sharply on Thursday after two days of losses as news of deeper industry spending cuts and a sinking U.S. dollar revived buying.

U.S. crude closed above $51 a barrel, shaking off a morning dip tied to data showing a potentially record rise in stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)