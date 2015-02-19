India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 ended barely lower on Wednesday after a drop in energy shares but declines were limited by minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, which showed policymakers are concerned about raising interest rates too soon.

Exxon Mobil, which fell 2.2 percent to $91.01, was the biggest drag on both the S&P 500 and Dow following an explosion and fire at an Exxon refinery near Los Angeles and a drop in crude oil prices. Also, Berkshire Hathaway disclosed shedding a $3.74 billion investment in Exxon.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index touched a 15-year high on Wednesday before ending the day flat, as the market alternated between concern that a ceasefire in Ukraine was crumbling and optimism that a deal over Greek debt was in reach.

Strong British labour-market data also reinforced expectations of an interest-rate hike soon, pushing gilt yields up to their highest since the end of last year and further emphasising the contrast between the UK and the euro zone - where the European Central Bank has pledged to buy bonds to compress rates further.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei average rose to a 15-year high on Thursday morning, helped by gains in such stocks as financial and shipping companies.

The Nikkei was up 0.6 percent at 18,307.25, its highest level since May 2000.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading up 0.2 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar was on the defensive against the yen and euro on Thursday, paring gains after minutes of January’s Federal Reserve policy meeting showed officials were concerned about hiking interest rates too soon.

The greenback was little changed at 118.73 yen after coming down from a peak of 119.41 scaled overnight. The dollar index was down 0.1 percent at 94.102 after shedding 0.4 percent overnight.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices jumped on Wednesday, bumping yields from recent peaks on diminished expectations Federal Reserve policymakers are readying an interest rate increase possibly as early as June.

Coming off a stretch of declines, Treasury prices got a lift from a government report showing unexpectedly weak producer price data and rose further after the release of minutes from a Fed policy-setting meeting last month.

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold clung to small overnight gains on Thursday as minutes of the Federal Reserve’s meeting showed U.S. central bank officials were cautious about raising interest rates too soon, hurting the dollar.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,212.81 an ounce by 0030 GMT. The metal closed up 0.3 percent on Wednesday, after dropping to a six-week low of $1,197.56 earlier in the session.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper edged lower on Thursday, paring gains from a short-covering burst the session before, with trade subdued as many Asian nations celebrate Lunar New Year.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.3 percent to $5,728 a tonne by 0115 GMT, after 1.7-percent gains in the previous session. Copper is expected to remain stuck in the $5,300-5,800 range in place for the past month until Chinese buying activity ramps up in mid-March.

OIL

NEW YORK - The comeback rally in oil paused on Wednesday, with crude prices falling 5 percent or more after traders and investors were overwhelmed by the latest estimates for U.S. supply builds that came in nearly five times above market expectations.

Benchmark Brent oil fell below the psychological $60 support and U.S. crude traded not far above $50 after industry group American Petroleum Institute estimated a supply build of more than 14 million barrels last week. A Reuters poll had expected a growth of just about 3 million barrels for the week to Feb. 13.

