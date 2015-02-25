India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting records, as investors attempted to interpret a subtle change in emphasis in testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

Yellen told a congressional committee that the Fed is preparing to consider increases “on a meeting-by-meeting basis.” While economists have been expecting a hike as soon as June, some investors saw Yellen’s comments as an indicator of a later liftoff for the Fed’s first rate hike since 2006.

LONDON - Britain’s top equity index turned the clock back to the last millennium on Tuesday, breaching highs not seen since the dot com boom days of 1999, when newspapers warned of “Y2K bugs” and the euro had yet to acquire cash form.

The three-decade-old blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed at 6,949.63, shortly after setting a fresh intraday record of 6,958.89 that beat the previous high of 6,950.60 recorded on Dec. 30, 1999.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks steadied around a 15-year high on Wednesday morning in a choppy morning session, as cautiousness over an over-heating market was partially countered by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s message of policy flexibility.

The Nikkei share average opened slightly higher but then traversed positive and negative territories in the first few hours of trade. At 0124 GMT, it was up 0.2 percent at 18,643.28 after peaking at 18,648.77 earlier, the highest point since April 2000.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index down 0.1 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar edged down against the yen and euro early on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen held back from giving a clear view on when the Fed may begin raising interest rates.

In closely watched remarks before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Yellen avoided the word “patient” in describing the Fed’s approach to raising interest rates.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rallied on Tuesday, erasing early losses after testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen kept the door open for a later than midyear interest rate hike and a two-year note auction met with strong demand.

Yields on 10-year and 30-year Treasuries hit more than one-week lows after Yellen told a U.S. congressional committee that the Fed was preparing to consider interest rate hikes “on a meeting-by-meeting basis.” This marks a subtle change of emphasis in how the Fed has been speaking about its plans for the first rate increase since 2006.

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold climbed back above $1,200 an ounce on Wednesday after dropping to a seven-week low the session before, with Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicating flexibility in raising U.S. interest rates.

The dollar weakened after Yellen held back from giving a clear view on when the Fed may begin hiking rates, with U.S. gold futures rising 1 percent and silver prices climbing more than 3 percent.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper slipped on Wednesday from a six-week highs hit in the prior session, as China returned from a week long holiday and resumed selling on the prospect of ample local supply.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.6 percent to $5,748 a tonne by 0122 GMT, eroding a 2 percent gain from the previous session, when the contract hit the highest since Jan. 13 at $5,846 a tonne. Copper prices climbed on renewed expectations U.S. monetary policy would stay loose for longer after comments by Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Brent crude rose marginally towards $59 a barrel on Wednesday, helped by the Fed’s flexible stance towards interest rates and the eurozone’s approval of Greece’s reform plan.

U.S. crude meanwhile settled lower for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday on the back of a more than expected crude stockbuild.

