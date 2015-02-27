India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Nasdaq resumed its recent advance on Thursday after deal news in the technology sector, while the Dow and S&P 500 dipped as energy shares sank with oil prices.

The day’s move put the Nasdaq within just 12 points of the 5,000 mark, which it last hit in March 2000 along with its all-time high of 5,132.52 at the height of the dot-com frenzy. The Dow broke a two-day streak of record closing highs.

LONDON - Britain’s top equity index hit a record closing high on Thursday, helped by a surge in the share price of the Asian-focused bank Standard Chartered.

Standard Chartered advanced by 5.4 percent as traders welcomed its appointment of a new chief executive, former JPMorgan investment bank boss Bill Winters.

TOKYO - Tokyo share prices hit a fresh 15-year high on Friday on upbeat Japanese industrial output data, while the market awaited an announcement from the country’s biggest pension fund on its latest asset allocations.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.3 percent to 18,834.89. On the month, it is up 6.6 percent so far, which if sustained, would be the biggest monthly gain since November 2013.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index trading flat.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar took a breather in Tokyo on Friday after surging to a one-month high against a basket of currencies overnight as U.S. economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials prompted investors to raise their bets on a rate increase.

The dollar was slightly lower on the day against the yen at 119.29 yen, after rising as high as 119.51 on Thursday, when the dollar index climbed to one-month high of 95.357. That brought the index close to its more than 11-year high of 95.481 hit on Jan. 23.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday after an increase in core U.S. consumer prices in January pointed to marginally less dovish Federal Reserve policy and as an auction of seven-year notes met with soft demand.

Core CPI, which strips out food and energy costs, rose 0.2 percent in January after edging up 0.1 percent in December. Traders focused on the increase even as the headline figure showed U.S. consumer prices posted their biggest drop since 2008 in January, falling 0.7 percent.

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold advanced for a third session running on Friday and was on track to end a four-week losing streak, supported by a softer dollar and hopes that the U.S. central bank will not rush to raise interest rates.

But the metal is still headed for its biggest monthly loss since September, having fallen nearly 6 percent in February.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper was flat on Friday but on track to record its biggest monthly gain since September 2012, on a mix of short-covering and some fresh long positions as traders bet on a price recovery ahead of China’s seasonally strong second quarter.

Attention has been squarely focused on Chinese demand, as the market filters back in from a week of holidays.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude oil futures rebounded on Friday, with Brent heading for its biggest monthly gain since May 2009, as supply outages in North Sea and renewed fears of gas supply disruption in Europe supported prices.

A reduction in rig counts and expectations for better oil demand have helped Brent prices rise by more than 14 percent so far this month from January’s close of $52.99.

---- (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)