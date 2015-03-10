India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks bounced back on Monday, helped by merger and acquisitions activity, while Apple shares ended slightly higher following the long-anticipated rollout of its watch.

Alcoa Inc said it would buy RTI International Metals Inc for $1.5 billion. Separately, shopping mall owner Simon Property Group offered to buy Macerich Co for $22.4 billion including debt.

For a full report, click on

----

LONDON - Britain’s top share index extended its retreat from record highs on Monday, pulled down by property shares as a rise in gilt yields eroded the appeal of interest rate-sensitive stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,876.47 points, extending Friday’s decline and pushing the FTSE further away from a record high of 6,974.26 set last week.

For a full report, click on

----

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average edged higher on Tuesday morning after U.S. shares rebounded on M&A activity and the yen weakened further against the dollar.

The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 18,860.25 in mid-morning trade, moving closer to a 15-year high of 18,979.64 hit last Friday.

For a full report, click on

----

HONG KONG - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index trading down 0.76 percent.

For a full report, click on

----

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar hovered near multi-year highs against the yen and euro on Tuesday, initially flagging on profit taking but quickly finding its footing again as the underlying theme of monetary policy divergence held sway.

The dollar received a firm boost late last week as a strong U.S. jobs report helped cement expectations the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates as early as summer.

For a full report, click on

----

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as the launch of the European Central Bank’s 1.1 trillion euro bond-buying program drove down euro zone interest rates.

Price gains were strongest in long U.S. maturities, where differences between America’s relatively high interest rates and European rates have the most effect on buying.

For a full report, click on

----

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was stuck near three-month lows on Tuesday on renewed expectations of a mid-year hike in U.S. interest rates and as the dollar scaled a fresh 11-year peak.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,166.26 an ounce by 0040 GMT, close to a three-month low of $1,163.45 reached on Friday.

For a full report, click on

----

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper slipped on Tuesday as a stronger dollar clipped short-covering led gains from the previous session, while traders waited on signs of demand from the world’s top copper user after last month’s long holiday.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped by 0.4 percent to $5,846 a tonne by 0107 GMT, following a 2.2 percent gain in the previous session.

For a full report, click on

----

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent prices fell 2 percent on Monday pressured by European Central Bank bond-buying, while U.S. crude rose about 1 percent on a smaller-than-expected build in inventories at the key Cushing oil hub, leading to a narrowing gap between the two benchmarks.

Brent’s premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R, one of the biggest oil plays, narrowed to less than $9 a barrel, tripping up some traders who had bet the spread would expand this week after a recent 13-month high above $13.

For a full report, click on (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)