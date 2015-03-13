India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose in a broad rally on Thursday, bouncing back from two days of losses, helped by weaker retail sales that paused the dollar’s recent rally and tempered the outlook for interest rates.

The day’s gains lifted the Dow and S&P 500 back into positive territory for the year so far.

LONDON - UK shares rose on Thursday, led by domestic bank TSB after it received a takeover offer, and by drugs group AstraZeneca on optimism about key trial results.

Shares in TSB, which was spun off from Lloyds and listed at 280 pence per share last year, rose 23 percent to 326 pence after it received a takeover bid from Spain’s Sabadell for 340 pence.

TOKYO - Japanese shares extended gains on Friday as industrial robot maker Fanuc jumped more than 10 percent on a report that it will consider raising its dividend and buying back stock.

The market, looking set to log its eight straight weeks of gains based on broad Topix index, was also underpinned by fresh fund inflows unleashed by the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index trading up 0.4 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar nursed modest losses early on Friday after nervous investors booked profits in an extended rally that has driven the greenback to successive multiyear peaks this week.

An unexpected fall in U.S. retail sales gave the market an excuse to sell the dollar, which promptly retreated from a 12-year high against a basket of major currencies.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices eased on Thursday, with yields on long-maturity issues inching higher for the first time this week after a weak auction of $13 billion of 30-year bonds.

Late selling spurred by the government auction curbed earlier price gains fueled by unexpectedly weak U.S. retail sales data and knocked 30-year bonds into negative territory.

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold firmed above $1,150 an ounce on Friday as the dollar nursed losses after an extended rally, but the metal was still headed for its sixth weekly dip in seven on concerns that U.S. interest rates would increase soon.

Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,157.40 by 0041 GMT, after posting nine straight sessions of losses.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper struck its highest in 10 days on Friday and was poised for a weekly rise, as traders bet on improving demand from China and a potential fall in mine supply later in the year.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed by 0.5 percent to $5,870 a tonne by 0142 GMT, adding to 2 percent gains from the prior session. Prices earlier climbed to $5,894, the highest since March 3.

OIL

NEW YORK - Global oil prices fell on Thursday on estimates showing another big supply build at the delivery point for the U.S. crude contract, with trade volatile ahead of the expiry of the front-month in benchmark Brent oil.

The reopening of the Houston Shipping Channel for oil imports and the possibility of higher total U.S. oil inventories stemming from a tentative deal to end a U.S. refinery strike added to the bearishness across the oil futures complex. Gasoline prices closed down 1 percent while heating oil fell 2 percent.

(Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)