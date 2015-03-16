India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Friday and the Dow and S&P 500 registered a third week of losses as the dollar resumed its climb, adding to worries about its impact on U.S. multinationals’ earnings.

Major indexes ended off the day’s lows, however, as traders took some profits on short positions ahead of the weekend, analysts said.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index slipped on Friday to suffer its biggest weekly fall so far this year, after a drop in utility stocks compounded weakness in energy shares.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.3 percent at 6,740.58 points. The FTSE’s fall extended a pull-back since hitting a record high of 6,974.26 on March 2 and the index declined 2.5 percent over the course of the week.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks edged up to hit a 15-year high on Monday, with financial and real estate companies leading the gains, as investors bet on steady improvement in the Japanese economy and increased shareholder returns.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.3 percent to 19,309.23, hitting a 15-year intraday high at one point and extending its gain so far this year to almost 11 percent, outpacing many other markets.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index trading up 0.21 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro sank to a fresh 12-year low early on Monday after a recent bounce was met with fresh selling interest in a sign that investors were still very bearish on the common currency.

It fell as far as $1.0457 early in Asia, having closed below $1.0500 on Friday for the first time since January 2003. It has since drifted back to $1.0498.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Friday after a week of strong gains, shrugging off a brief upturn on surprisingly weak and bond-friendly American producer price data.

Institutional investors shifted focus from Europe’s massive bond-buying program that drove a rally in Treasuries to next week’s meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers, who may move closer to ending an era of near-zero U.S. interest rates.

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was stuck near its lowest in over three months on Monday, pressured by a stronger dollar, ahead of a key Federal Reserve policy meet this week that could hint at the timing of any hike in U.S. interest rates.

Spot gold slipped 0.3 percent to $1,155.36 an ounce by 0026 GMT, after posting its sixth weekly decline in seven on Friday.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper stumbled on Monday from a 10-day top hit the session before, as persistent strength in the U.S. currency ahead of a key monetary policy meet this week dampened commodities.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange drifted by 0.5 percent to $5,835 a tonne by 0113 GMT, after closing little changed on Friday, when it hit its highest since March 3 at $5,900 a tonne.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell sharply in early Asian trade on Monday, with U.S. crude dropping more than 2 percent to a six-year low after the dollar hit fresh highs and concerns grew that the United States might run out of oil storage.

Both U.S. crude and Brent have dropped steeply this month on a stronger dollar and worries over an oil supply glut.

For a full report, click on (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)