India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed broadly higher on Friday, with major indexes ending up more than 1 percent on hopes Greece would be able to secure fresh funding at an upcoming meeting.

Indexes finished off their highs of the session after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she expected the Fed to raise interest rates at some point this year, while expressing concern that the U.S. labor market remained weak.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index climbed to its highest level in more than a week on Friday after Greece presented a tough reform package in its bid to seal a debt agreement, with insurance stocks featuring among top gainers.

The FTSE 100 index closed 1.4 percent higher at 6,6673.38 points after hitting an intra-day high of 6,687.57 points, the highest since late June.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Monday morning after sharp rallies in U.S. shares encouraged investors to buy stocks on dips, but the market stayed wary of developments in Greece. The Nikkei share average rose 0.9 percent to 19,960.50 in mid-morning trade after falling 3.7 percent last week.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index was up 0.34 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro fell on Monday, hurt by uncertainty over whether a near-bankrupt Greece can secure more funding as its European partners demanded tough reforms in return for throwing a life-line to the debt-strapped nation.

The euro last traded at $1.1145, down 0.2 percent on the day.

TREASURIES

U.S. 10-year treasury futures trading about 0.3 percent higher

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold edged lower on Monday, dragged down by the euro after a weekend emergency summit to tackle Greece’s debt crisis yielded no deal and with the U.S. Federal Reserve still on track to raise interest rates this year. Spot gold was off 0.2 percent at $1,161.10 an ounce by 0156 GMT, after falling for a third straight week.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper slipped on Monday in line with a weaker euro as Greece’s debt crisis dragged on and ahead of China trade data that will be closely watched after last week’s stock market rout.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.3 percent to $5,519.50 a tonne by 0221 GMT, extending small losses from the previous session, but still safely above six-year lows struck last week at $5,240 a tonne.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell on Monday as Iran and six world powers were close to nailing down a nuclear deal, but high Chinese crude import figures prevented prices from tumbling further.

Front-month Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell around a dollar to $57.74 a barrel on the back of an expectation that a deal with Iran would lead to an easing of sanctions against Tehran and to higher crude exports.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)