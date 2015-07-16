India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, as a decline in energy shares outweighed gains in the financial sector in the latter stages of trading.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.02 percent, the S&P 500 shed 0.07 percent and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.12 percent.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index ended flat on Wednesday, with building supplies company Travis Perkins leading gainers after a broker upgrade, while luxury goods maker Burberry was among the biggest fallers after posting slower sales growth.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had risen for the last five days and touched its highest level since late June earlier in the session, ended unchanged at 6,753.75.

TOKYO - Nikkei shares rose to a two-week high in early trade in Tokyo on Thursday as overnight comments on U.S. interest rates from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reinforced expectations that the U.S. economy is on track and steadily improving.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.5 percent to 20,556.87 in midmorning trade after climbing to 20,592.75, the highest since July 2.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index was down 0.03 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro edged lower on Thursday after Greece’s parliament approved the austerity plan demanded by its lenders, while the U.S. dollar firmed as the Federal Reserve chief did not waver from her views that a rate hike was on the cards this year.

TREASURIES

U.S. Treasury prices rallied on Wednesday as concerns about global growth sparked safety buying, even as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen repeated that an interest rate hike is likely this year.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold hovered near its lowest level since March on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reiterated that a U.S. interest rate increase is likely this year, buoying the dollar at bullion’s expense.

Spot gold was off 0.3 percent at $1,145.85 an ounce by 0241 GMT, close to Wednesday’s trough of $1,143.43, its weakest since March 17.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper edged up in thin trade on Thursday, but gains were capped by a strong dollar and concern that China’s volatile share market could upset early signs of economic recovery.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to $5,538 a tonne by 0219 GMT. Prices are struggling to regain upwards momentum after plunging to a six year low of $5,240 a tonne last week.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose on Thursday morning after data showed that U.S. crude inventories dropped and refinery demand was high.

Front-month U.S. crude futures CLc1 were trading at $51.71 per barrel at 0115 GMT, up 30 cents from their last settlement. Front-month Brent crude was up 39 cents at $57.44 a barrel.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)