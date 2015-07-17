India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street ended stronger on Thursday, with the Nasdaq up more than 1 percent at a record high after earnings reports from eBay and Netflix boosted optimism.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.39 percent. The S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.26 percent

LONDON - Britain’s top share index edged higher on Thursday, though without matching the gains seen across the eurozone after Greece’s parliament approved austerity measures, with U.S.-exposed stocks getting a lift.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 0.6 percent lagging a 1.5 percent rise for the Euro STOXX 50, with peripheral euro zone markets benefiting from a drop in yields after the dramatic vote in the Greek parliament.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks extended their rise into a fifth day on Friday morning thanks to strength on Wall Street, but gains were capped as investors refrained from taking big positions before a long weekend.

The Nikkei share average edged up 0.2 percent in midmorning trade. For the week, the benchmark has jumped 4.4 percent, heading for the biggest weekly gain since last October.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index was up 1.07 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar held at two-month highs against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, having extended gains as the market shifted its focus to an eventual hike in U.S. interest rates.

The dollar index stood at 97.618, having risen as far as 97.756. A break above 97.775 will take the index back to highs last seen in April.

TREASURIES

The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened on Thursday on expectations the Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates this year.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold held near its lowest level in eight months on Friday and is set to extend its losing run to a fourth week, pressured by expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,143.96 an ounce by 0043 GMT, not far above Thursday’s trough of $1,142.10, its lowest since November 2014. Gold has lost nearly 2 percent for the week.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was set to close lower for a second week on Friday as a seasonal demand lull and concerns over China’s stock market stability kept risk appetite in check.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded flat at $5,561 a tonne by 0205 GMT, after closing a tad higher in the previous session. Copper was set to end the week down 0.5 percent, having failed to find upside momentum after slipping to six-year lows at $5,240 last week.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose slightly on Friday in thin trade in Asia, underpinned by a power outage at Britain’s largest oilfield, though risks of oversupply following the Iranian nuclear deal and mixed economic data held back prices.

Front-month U.S. crude futures were trading at $51.11 per barrel at 0102 GMT, up 20 cents from their last settlement. Front-month Brent crude was up 26 cents at $57.18 a barrel.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)