India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 suffered its biggest daily percentage drop in nearly four years on Friday and the Dow confirmed it had entered into correction territory as fears of a China-led global slowdown rattled investors around the world.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain’s FTSE 100 marked its biggest weekly loss of the year after data from China raised investors’ concerns over weak global growth and possible deflation.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese stocks tumbled to a 5-1/2-month low on Monday morning on a broad sell-off triggered by China growth fears, hitting cyclical stocks hard, including the likes of Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T and Hitachi Ltd.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 4.63 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro hit a 6 1/2-month high and the yen hit a 1 1/2-month high against the dollar on Monday as investors dumped risk assets and flocked to currencies often seen as safe havens.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. 10-year treasuries yield falls below 2 percent for first time since late April, down 5 bps from Friday

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold hovered near its highest level in almost seven weeks on Monday as worries over a slowing Chinese economy pushed investors away from risky assets and into those deemed as safe haven.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper and aluminium futures lost more ground on Monday with both markets dropping to the lowest levels since 2009 on concerns over slowing economic growth in China, the world’s top consumer of industrial metals.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Brent and U.S. crude oil futures hit fresh 6-1/2-year lows on Monday as investors fretted that a slowing Chinese economy will lead to weaker demand amid a global supply surplus.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)