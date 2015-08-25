India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes plunged almost 4 percent on Monday as investors, rattled about China’s economy, sold heavily in an unusually volatile session that confirmed the benchmark S&P 500 was formally in a correction.

The Dow Jones industrial average briefly slumped more than 1,000 points - its most dramatic intraday trading range ever - with key component Apple falling heavily only to claw back but end down 2.5 percent.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index slumped to its lowest level in almost three years on Monday, with all stocks but one in the red and miners leading the slide on growing fears of a China-led global economic slowdown.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average changed course in extremely volatile trading and rose on Tuesday morning after solid U.S. stock futures eased concerns a global stock rout rooted in China worries would continue.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was up 1.43 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SINGAPORE - The dollar extended its gains versus the yen on Tuesday and rose 1.4 percent on the day at one point, as a rise in U.S. stock index futures helped ease risk aversion.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday, with benchmark yields falling to four-month lows, as investors worldwide scrambled for low-risk assets and dumped stocks and other risky investments on worries that China’s problems will hurt the global economy.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold hovered below a seven-week high on Tuesday as equity markets and the U.S. dollar rebounded from a brutal selloff in the prior session that was fuelled by fears over the fate of the Chinese economy.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - Copper futures turned modestly higher in Asia on Tuesday, after initially losing more ground on China’s souring outlook for industrial activity and wider economic woes.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude oil markets recovered somewhat on Tuesday from sharp falls in the previous session but they remained at 2009 levels as Asian equities kept tumbling, triggering fears of an economic tailspin in the region.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)