India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street racked up its biggest one-day gain in four years on Wednesday as fears about China’s economy gave way to bargain hunters emboldened by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve might not raise interest rates next month.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain’s top share index sank on Wednesday, not far from its lowest closing levels since the end of 2012, as fears about Chinese growth gnawed and a commodities sell-off rattled markets across Europe.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Thursday after a strong rebound on Wall Street eased investors’ fears of a prolonged global market rout.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was up 2.31 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The yen nursed broad losses early on Thursday as demand for the safe-haven currency dropped after an abrupt turnaround in risk appetite saw Wall Street post its biggest one-day gain in four years.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices stumbled on Wednesday after a top Federal Reserve official scaled back his view of a rate increase in September in the wake of market turbulence stemming from worries about China’s economy.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold steadied on Thursday after suffering its biggest fall in five weeks in the prior session as stock markets recovered, but indications that a U.S. rate hike might happen later than expected kept a floor under prices.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY- London copper futures strengthened on Thursday after a sharp rebound on Wall Street helped calm investors hit by worries over China’s faltering economy.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SEOUL - Brent crude climbed by more than $1 a barrel on Thursday on an unexpected fall in U.S. crude inventories and a rally in global equity markets, but a stronger dollar capped gains.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)