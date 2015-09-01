India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street ended lower on Monday and wrapped up its worst month since 2012 after comments from a senior Federal Reserve official heightened fears among investors of a potential U.S. interest hike in September.

LONDON - European shares fell on Monday, with Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC on track for their worst month in four years, plagued by sliding Chinese stocks and the threat of a U.S. rate increase as early as September.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as weak corporate activity soured sentiment, while data from China suggested its economy was losing further momentum.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 0.51 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - Low-yielding yen and euro held firm on Tuesday as nervous investors look to upcoming data from China and the United States to gauge whether they need to further wind back carry trades, bets in risk assets funded by these currencies.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday after lower U.S. oil production and OPEC’s readiness to talk with other producers heightened inflation fears, while weekend comments from the Federal Reserve vice chair hurt shorter-dated prices.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold edged higher on Tuesday as equities faltered on mounting expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely go ahead with an interest rate increase this month.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper held its ground on Tuesday in the face of slowing factory activity in the world’s top copper user, cushioned by a softer dollar, while nickel resumed its slide on supply concerns.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell 3 percent in Asian trade on Tuesday, with investors covering short positions and taking profits after Brent and U.S. crude soared more than 8 percent in the previous session.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)