India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks jumped almost 2 percent on Wednesday in the latest volatile session as investors weighed the impact of a stumbling Chinese economy and global market turmoil on the Federal Reserve’s impending decision about when to raise interest rates.

LONDON - London-focused housebuilder Berkeley Group has replaced valve and pump maker Weir Group in Britain’s FTSE 100 index following a quarterly reshuffle, FTSE Group announced on Wednesday.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose for the first time in four days on Thursday as gains on Wall Street boosted sentiment and bargain hunters flocked to recently battered stocks.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 1.18 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar climbed against the euro and yen on Thursday as global investors tentatively stepped back into equities, tempering demand for the single currency and the Japanese unit.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. safe-haven Treasuries prices slipped on Wednesday on greater risk appetite, with long-dated prices falling the most on continued speculation of foreign central bank selling.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE- Gold added to overnight losses on Thursday, hurt by a stronger dollar and equities, and as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report later this week to gauge the timing of a Federal Reserve rate hike.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper held steady on Thursday, following a 1 percent bounce in the previous session as investors closed short positions amid a two-day holiday in China that drained volumes from the market.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil fell on Thursday on an unexpected build in U.S. crude stocks and a stronger dollar, but a recovery in Asian shares after Wall Street posted a near 2-percent gain overnight helped support prices.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)