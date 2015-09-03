FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Morning Call-Global Markets
September 3, 2015 / 3:35 AM / 2 years ago

India Morning Call-Global Markets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks jumped almost 2 percent on Wednesday in the latest volatile session as investors weighed the impact of a stumbling Chinese economy and global market turmoil on the Federal Reserve’s impending decision about when to raise interest rates.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - London-focused housebuilder Berkeley Group has replaced valve and pump maker Weir Group in Britain’s FTSE 100 index following a quarterly reshuffle, FTSE Group announced on Wednesday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose for the first time in four days on Thursday as gains on Wall Street boosted sentiment and bargain hunters flocked to recently battered stocks.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 1.18 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar climbed against the euro and yen on Thursday as global investors tentatively stepped back into equities, tempering demand for the single currency and the Japanese unit.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. safe-haven Treasuries prices slipped on Wednesday on greater risk appetite, with long-dated prices falling the most on continued speculation of foreign central bank selling.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE- Gold added to overnight losses on Thursday, hurt by a stronger dollar and equities, and as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report later this week to gauge the timing of a Federal Reserve rate hike.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper held steady on Thursday, following a 1 percent bounce in the previous session as investors closed short positions amid a two-day holiday in China that drained volumes from the market.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil fell on Thursday on an unexpected build in U.S. crude stocks and a stronger dollar, but a recovery in Asian shares after Wall Street posted a near 2-percent gain overnight helped support prices.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
