India Morning Call-Global Markets
#Intel
September 7, 2015 / 3:43 AM / 2 years ago

India Morning Call-Global Markets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

EQUITIES

NEW YORK -U.S. stock indexes dropped more than 1 percent on Friday after a mixed August jobs report did little to quell investor uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates this month.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain’s top share index fell sharply on Friday, following the release of U.S. jobs data that suggested to some that a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in September is still a possibility.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese stocks bounced from seven-month lows on Monday in choppy trade, helped by gains in the Chinese market after regulators sought to calm sentiment.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 0.12 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar nursed its losses on Monday, after dropping on mixed U.S. employment data that failed to bring much clarity as to the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s long-awaited interest rate hike.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. medium- and long-dated Treasuries prices rose on Friday, while prices for short-dated notes were mostly flat, after U.S. monthly employment data bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates later this month.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold extended losses into a fourth straight session on Monday, struggling near a 2-1/2-week low after U.S. payrolls data failed to provide clarity on the timing of a Federal Reserve rate hike.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper ticked up in light trade on Monday as China markets reopened after a two-day holiday last week and ahead of a wave of economic readings that may fan concerns the world’s No.2 economy is heading for a hard landing.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude futures fell about 2 percent on Friday as traders shrugged off a drop in the number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and focused instead on a supply glut and declining stock prices on Wall Street.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
