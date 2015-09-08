India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

LONDON - Britain’s top share index rose on Monday, led into positive territory by Glencore after the mining and commodities trading firm announced a plan to cut billions of dollars in debt in the face of weakening metals prices.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese stocks dropped in another choppy morning session on Tuesday as lingering worries over China’s economic health offset revised data showing Japan’s economy shrank less than expected.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was up 0.09 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar climbed against the euro and yen on Thursday as global investors tentatively stepped back into equities, tempering demand for the single currency and the Japanese unit.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold steadied on Tuesday after a four-day losing streak, but the metal wasn’t too far from a 2-1/2-week low as it struggled to find direction amid uncertainty over a looming U.S interest rate hike.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper marked time on Tuesday ahead of August trade data from China that is expected to show struggling growth, but also an uptick in copper imports as Chinese buyers bought cheaper stocks from global markets.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices remained weak on Tuesday as the global economic outlook darkened further and cooperation between oil producing countries to curb oversupply looked unlikely.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)