India Morning Call-Global Markets
September 9, 2015

India Morning Call-Global Markets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday, bouncing after steep losses last week and a China-fueled rebound in global equities.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - The UK’s top share index rallied on Tuesday, extending its gains from the previous session with a boost from better-than-expected euro zone Q2 GDP data and hope for further market stimulus on Chinese markets.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average rebounded 5 percent on Wednesday morning as rallies in U.S. and European stocks dramatically boosted morale after the Nikkei wiped out its year-to-date gains on Tuesday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was up 2.91 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar gained against the safe-haven yen on Wednesday, boosted by a surge in European and U.S. stocks amid a global recovery in risk appetite that also drove rallies in commodity currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors prepared for the possibility that the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates next week for the first time in almost a decade, and as the Treasury sells $58 billion in new supply this week.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held above a three-week low on Wednesday as the dollar nursed losses, but prices remained range-bound as traders waited for direction from the Federal Reserve on the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper rose on Wednesday to a fresh six-week high, as traders bet China would beef up measures to strengthen its economy after August trade data showed flagging growth.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday as Asian stock markets caught a tailwind from a strong performance in the United States and Europe, although fuel markets remained generally dogged by oversupply.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
