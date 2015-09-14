FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Morning Call-Global Markets
September 14, 2015 / 3:23 AM / 2 years ago

India Morning Call-Global Markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Friday and the S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly gain since July as investors weighed whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this month.

- - - -

LONDON - Britain’s top share index fell on Friday, led lower by a drop in housebuilders after weak UK construction data for July, and by struggling supermarket operators.

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese stocks edged down on Monday morning as lower oil prices hit energy firms while telecommunication shares were sold off after the prime minister called for cheaper cellphone rates.

- - - -

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was up 0.10 percent.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar, euro and yen all got off to a slow start on Monday with investors sticking to the sidelines as the countdown begins on whether the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices gained on Friday as investors focused on whether the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates for the first time in almost a decade

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold extended losses on Monday to trade near its lowest in a month, as investors waited for a Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week for clarity on when the U.S. central bank will hike interest rates.

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper held steady on Monday, not far from two-month highs and underpinned by a lower dollar as traders looked ahead to this week’s pivotal Federal Reserve monetary policy decision

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices dipped on Monday as weakening demand weighed on international markets, although U.S. futures received some support from reduced American drilling.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)

