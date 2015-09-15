India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed down on Monday as many investors put off making big bets ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting this week and others worried about weak economic data from China.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index fell on Monday, with miner Glencore and supermarket group Morrison underperforming as weak Chinese data and the possibility of a U.S. rate rise weighed on markets.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose on Tuesday morning as food processing firms rallied on a report of a merger, while most investors were fairly relaxed ahead of the outcome of the Bank Of Japan’s two-day policy meeting.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 0.37 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The Australian dollar slipped on Tuesday after the minutes from Australia’s central bank provided few incentives to build on the commodity-linked currency’s gains, while the yen looked to the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting for catalysts.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices were mostly flat on Monday on hesitation ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting and on views that foreign central banks could continue selling U.S. government debt to strengthen their currencies.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold steadied above a one-month low on Tuesday as investors kept to the sidelines, awaiting the Federal Reserve’s outlook this week on U.S. interest rates.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper held steady on Tuesday as investors marked time ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve rate decision, while traders looked for more infrastructure announcements by China to shore up metals demand.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices steadied early on Tuesday as traders closed short positions and took on new longs after markets tumbled in the previous session.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)