India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Major Wall Street indexes gave up a 1-percent rally to end lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve cited concerns about global economic growth in its decision to hold off on raising interest rates.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain’s share market on Thursday gave up some of its gains from the previous session, with engineering companies such as Smiths Group and Weir Group falling on concerns about peer Rotork’s outlook.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei snapped a three-day winning streak on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on worries about the global economy, while investors refrained from taking large positions before long holidays in Japan.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was up 0.31 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar took back some lost ground in Asian trading on Friday after skidding to three-week lows against the euro and a basket of currencies after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and cut its long-term U.S. growth outlook.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, with two-year yields declining the most in one-day in six and a half years, after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged after its two-day policy meeting.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold firmed near a two-week high on Friday and was on track to snap a three-week losing streak after the Federal Reserve decided to hold U.S. interest rates steady due to worries over the global economy.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper slipped on Friday after the Federal Reserve delayed hiking rates due to a weaker global economy, with prices set for a flat weekly close as mines restarted following a quake in Chile, soothing concerns over supply.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices dipped early on Friday on fresh signs the Middle East will continue to prioritise market share over prices, while the United States kept interest rates at historic lows on worries over the health of the global economy.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)