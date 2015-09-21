India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks closed lower on Friday in heavy trading as the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates near zero fuelled concerns about the potential impact of continuing weak global growth on U.S. corporate earnings.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index fell sharply on Friday, led lower by commodities stocks, after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on concerns about the health of the global economy.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks snapped a three-day winning streak on Friday after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates at a record low, raising worries about the health of both the U.S. and global economies.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index down 1.1 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar started Monday trade on a firm footing, having recovered recent losses as major central banks were quick to burnish their dovish credentials after the Federal Reserve last week delayed a long-anticipated hike in U.S. interest rates.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday, extending the previous day’s declines after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged Thursday and doubts grew as to whether it would tighten policy at all this year.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold dipped slightly on Monday after a three-day rally, but the metal still held close its highest in nearly three weeks, as the Federal Reserve’s move last week to leave U.S. interest rates unchanged weighed on global equities.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper slipped to the weakest in a fortnight on Monday, as jitters lingered over the health of the global economy after the U.S. Federal Reserve last week delayed an interest rate rise.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices edged up in early trading in Asia on Monday as U.S. drilling slowed and analysts estimated that $1.5 trillion worth of planned American production was uneconomical at prices of $50 per barrel or lower.

(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)